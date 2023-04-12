JLo’s new This Is Me... Now album and film

AMERICAN singer and actress Jennifer Lopez recently revealed that her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, and an accompanying film are set to be released in February 2024.

The revelation arrives more than two decades after the launch of her third album, This Is Me...Then. The upcoming project, functioning as a sequel to the 2002 record will comprise both This Is Me...Now: The Album and This Is Me...Now: The Film, accessible for streaming on Prime Video.

The 54-year-old Latin pop artist shared the news on social media, hinting at the release of her upcoming single, Can’t Get Enough, scheduled for Jan 10. Lopez further teased the project by posting a promotional clip over the weekend, showcasing choreography and a glimpse of the title track with the lyrics, This is me now.

“This musical experience is a manifestation through music, film and reality, of life’s journey on the search for truth about love,” a message at the end of the clip read.

In another preview shared on Monday, Lopez is seen sitting outdoors in the rain, reading a letter and tossing it into a fireplace. In the narration, she reflects on her childhood dream of being in love when she grew up.

The letter, dated Dec 24, 2002, and signed “B”, is thrown into the fire. The letter also expresses gratitude for a gift, along with the sentiment, “Life’s tough but you’re sweet. Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you.”

This Is Me... Now: The Album is a project with writing and executive production from Lopez and Roget Chayed. Described as her “most honest and personal” LP yet, it marks her first studio album since 2014’s AKA.

The accompanying film, directed by Dave Meyers, is a “musical and visual reimagining” of Lopez’s love life, co-written by her husband, Ben Affleck, and Matt Walton. Promised to be narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining, both the album and film are set to release on Feb 16, 2024.