Jom Cha introduces farm-to-cup signature yoghurt soft serve

JOM CHA, the popular in-house brand of boba drinks from Farm Fresh Bhd, has unveiled its latest creation yoghurt soft serve.

This innovative dessert combines the tangy richness of farm-fresh yoghurt with the creamy texture of soft serve, offering a refreshing and healthy option that embodies the farm to cup experience.

The yoghurt soft serve is crafted to strike the balance between tartness and creaminess.

“Our soft serve is soft, creamy, sweet and fresh, made with Farm Fresh’s fresh milk and natural yoghurt. With probiotics and low-fat content, it’s a delicious and guilt-free way to indulge in the wholesome goodness of yoghurt,“ said Eddie Lim, CEO of Farm Fresh Jom Cha Sdn Bhd.

He emphasised this new product launch is focused on delivering something simple, pure and delicious to consumers. Lim explained Jom Cha’s yoghurt soft serve is more than just a dessert as it is also an experience.

“The soft, velvety texture and refreshing taste make it the ideal choice for a hot summer day or as a light, satisfying finish to any meal. Available in the original yoghurt flavour, this product is set to redefine how you enjoy yoghurt.”

Lim remains optimistic about the brand’s growth, firmly believing in the farm-to-cup concept. He explained the quality of the dairy products used in its drinks and soft serve comes from Farm Fresh, and that the brand carefully curates the ingredients that go into each product.

“Our new yoghurt soft serve is made using our own Farm Fresh yoghurt and fresh milk, straight from our farm. This gives us a distinct advantage over competitors when it comes to freshness.

“While many other brands rely on yoghurt powder or mixes, we stand out by never compromising on the quality of our ingredients. This commitment ensures our customers can truly taste the difference, encouraging them to return time and again. We believe by combining the finest dairy with the perfect ingredients, we can elevate and transform your boba experience,“ he said.

Lim said although Jom Cha is relatively new to the market, the strong reputation of the Farm Fresh brand has fuelled its rapid growth in Malaysia.

“Jom Cha serves as an extension of Farm Fresh, contributing to the brand-building efforts of the dairy group. While Farm Fresh primarily targets the B2B market, Jom Cha is focused on the B2C segment. We will continue to seek strategic locations in shopping malls to further solidify the Jom Cha brand,“ he said.

The creation of Jom Cha was driven by Farm Fresh’s desire to generate additional revenue for its home dealers and the company as a whole. Lim said the company will evaluate locations before deciding whether to invest in opening a Jom Cha outlet.

“We will exercise caution in our investment decisions. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about the food and beverage sector. Consumers are increasingly seeking value-for-money products, prioritising healthier options that are also affordably priced,“ said Lim.

Jom Cha offers a wide range of flavours, starting at just RM5.80, focusing on creating exquisite flavours using high quality ingredients while keeping prices affordable. Lim emphasised that offering quality products at an affordable price is fundamental to the company’s strategy. He noted Jom Cha’s full control from farm to cup gives it a competitive edge.

“The key differentiation is that we are using pasteurised fresh milk for our product. Our yoghurt products use fresh yoghurt with natural probiotics, which is good for your gut. All the products are from our farm, which matches the concept of farm to cup. And this is a Malaysian brand that is loved by all Malaysians. We’ve introduced Milk on Tap at most of our Jom Cha outlets, allowing customers to fill their glass bottles in-store. I believe this will provide us with a significant advantage over other brands,“ he said.

Lim also highlighted the importance of fostering a sense of community within “The Boba Socie-tea,” a group of Farm Fresh boba enthusiasts. Jom Cha aims to generate organic and viral engagement through its delicious beverages, creating enjoyable experiences and sparking conversations among its patrons.

“We will definitely launch more products, as well as additional toppings such as Farm Fresh Choco Malt with Biscoff sauce.”

To celebrate the launch of the yoghurt soft serve, Jom Cha will be offering special promotions and hosting in-store events. Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Jom Cha location to sample the yoghurt soft serve and experience the journey from farm to cup firsthand.