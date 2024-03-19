$!Journey to the frozen continent

Adventurer Yusuf Hashim urges travellers to check out Antartica for an unforgettable adventure of a lifetime

FOR many, holidays abroad are synonymous with ticking off iconic landmarks like Big Ben in London, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, or the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. However, for one extraordinary individual, these experiences were just run-of-the-mill. Meet Yusuf Hashim, 75, a former executive of the oil giant Shell and a proud grandfather of 15 grandchildren. Over the past two decades, Yusuf has immersed himself in exploring 145 countries, utilising his camera lens to capture the essence of the world’s most breathtaking locations, including the pristine white landscapes of the Antarctic continent.

A daring decision In 1999, at the age of 53, Yusuf made the daring choice to retire early, two years ahead of the mandatory retirement age. This pivotal decision marked the start of a new chapter in his life, where he embraced the roles of a “gypsetter” – a fusion of gypsy and jetset – a globetrotter, and an adventure photographer. theSun recently had the honour of delving further into Yusuf’s remarkable journey, gaining insights from his extraordinary expedition to the icy continent. While reflecting on his retirement journey, Yusuf expresses gratitude for seizing opportunities and chasing dreams. “Thank God, over the last 20 years since I retired, I’ve managed to do all these things,” he exclaims. The story begins with an initial inquiry into how he came to regard Antarctica as the premier destination even after retiring. “Antarctica and the Arctic were simply targets for me to achieve, ever since I first saw pictures of penguins in Antarctica and polar bears in the Arctic, in National Geographic magazines. “I have always promised myself that one day, I would get myself over there. So I simply did it, not once to Antarctica, but nine times, and also several times in the Arctic to Iceland, Greenland, Spitsbergen, Svalbard, Wrangel Island and more,” he added.

Mutual appreciation society “The individuals who accompany me on expeditions to Antarctica are primarily my friends or friends of my friends. I don’t perceive myself as a tour guide. I facilitate group arrangements for my friends to secure the best deals. Together, we embark on these journeys driven by shared passions, including photography and a mutual appreciation for Antarctica’s pristine landscapes and incredible wildlife,” he said. Curious about the activities and experiences in Antarctica, Yusuf elaborated: “Each day brings exciting programmes and shore landings. You have the freedom to participate or opt-out based on your preferences. “Whether we’re trekking to spot wildlife or simply enjoying the coastal areas teeming with life, the choice is yours. Evenings are filled with enlightening lectures and information sessions led by scientific researchers and polar experts, providing invaluable insights into their specialised fields.”

Surprisingly accessible Intrigued by such adventurous journeys, Yusuf generously shared insights into the costs, duration, and logistical considerations involved in planning and executing expeditions to Antarctica. “Getting to Antarctica these days is surprisingly accessible. It’s simply a matter of how badly you want to go. Contrary to popular belief, Antarctica isn’t prohibitively expensive. In major cities like New York, Paris, Tokyo and Singapore, one day of lodging and dining can cost over US$1,000 (RM4,700) per person. “Conversely, for a similar price, you can enjoy a ship with nearly five-star facilities, gourmet dining, unlimited wines and spirits, expedition guides, zodiac boats, scientific briefings, daily landings in exotic locales, and encounters with whales, penguins, albatross, seals, and majestic icebergs and glaciers. “A typical visit to Antarctica lasts 10 to 12 days, totalling US$12,000, excluding flights to Ushuaia in Argentina,” Yusuf outlined.

Advance planning required Planning well in advance is crucial, Yusuf advised, recommending a two-year lead time to secure the best discounts. Delaying may result in a price increase of 25% to 30%. He also suggested opting for ships with fewer passengers, typically around 100 to 120, to comply with Antarctic regulations limiting landings to 100 visitors at a time. Antarctica is renowned for its extreme conditions, presenting unique challenges for expeditions. When asked about these challenges, Yusuf proudly shared: “Crossing the infamous Drake Passage, one of the most turbulent seas in the world, is undoubtedly a highlight of any voyage to Antarctica. For any landlubber, being able to declare ‘I crossed the Drake Passage and lived to tell the tale’, is a pinnacle moment in life.”