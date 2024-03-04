Kang Tae-oh’s rom-com debut post-military service

AFTER completing his military duty, popular actor Kang Tae-oh is poised to make a splash in the entertainment world with his upcoming project.

Reports have emerged suggesting Kang’s potential involvement in a romantic comedy series tentatively titled Potato Research Institute.

His agency Man of Creation has confirmed that Kang is actively considering the project, hinting at positive developments.

Set against the backdrop of a rural potato research institute, the series promises a delightful mix of romance and comedy.

Kang is eyeing the lead role, portraying a character with striking looks but harbouring an intriguing outsider persona with an unexpected allure.

The series reunites the creative minds behind the beloved Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, with acclaimed writer Kim Ho-soo and director Kang II-soo on board.

Having enlisted in September 2022, Kang’s discharge sets the stage for his much-anticipated comeback.

Anticipated for broadcast on tvN in late 2024 or possibly 2025, Potato Research Institute is already generating buzz among viewers.