Keshi announces KL date for Requiem World Tour

HOUSTON-BORN singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Keshi is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 24, 2025 at Axiata Arena as part of the Requiem World Tour.

The 35-city tour will touch down at many of the world's iconic arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Kicking off Oct 6 at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the tour stops include New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, San Francisco's Chase Center and more, before heading overseas to Europe in December, Australia & New Zealand in February, and Asia in February and March.

The world tour announcement comes on the heels of Keshi’s latest release Say and the announcement of his new full-length record Requiem, which will be released on Sept 13 via Island Records. Say, the album’s first single and video, introduces the sonically grand world Keshi is building on Requiem. It has become Keshi's fastest streamed record, reaching 1 million plus listens on Spotify alone within the first day.

Born Casey Luong, Keshi has become a streaming force in recent years, racking up over 11 billion streams across his trilogy of EPs and debut album Gabriel, which was released in 2022. The strength of his catalogue has given Keshi the opportunity to tour the world repeatedly, selling out shows globally and continually elevating his live productions and performance.

Raising the bar yet again after last year's two sold out shows at both Radio City Music Hall in New York and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Keshi manifested the soundtrack for the packed stadium stages that he will grace later this year and beyond.

Artiste presale begins July 29, with various presales running throughout the week ahead of the public on sale on Aug 2. Live Nation members can secure tickets during the Live Nation pre-sale on Aug 1.