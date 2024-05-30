Knives Out 3 confirmed

THE title of the next instalment in the Knives Out franchise has been confirmed. Director Rian Johnson announced on social media that the film will be called Wake Up Dead Man, with release scheduled for next year.

It was also confirmed that production would begin soon, with Daniel Craig returning to star as the world-famous detective Benoit Blanc.

There was also a 45-second video teaser featuring narration from Craig in his signature southern drawl, saying: “In the beginning, the knives came out. Then behold – the glass was shattered.

“But my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed,” he continues, as an animation of a coffin is shown with the title Wake Up Dead Man appearing. The clip concludes with the year 2025, indicating the third film’s expected release date.

It was reported that Netflix will distribute the third instalment of the “whodunnit” series as part of Johnson’s US$450 million (RM2.1 billion) two-sequel agreement with the streaming platform.

Johnson will serve as both the writer and director of the series, in addition to co-producing the film with Ram Bergman. Craig is currently the only talent involved, and plot details are unknown.

A minute before posting the video teaser, Johnson wrote: “I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

“We’re about to go into production on the third one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going.”