Knot just for rebels

IN the journey from boyhood to manhood, the necktie undergoes a remarkable transformation, evolving from a symbol of authority and conformity to a versatile accessory that speaks volumes about individuality and style.

Once considered the emblem of the “establishment”, the necktie was often shunned by youthful rebels, who associated it with rigid conformity and stifling uniformity.

For many, the necktie was akin to a noose, a symbol of restriction rather than self-expression. However, as boys mature into men, perceptions shift and the necktie emerges as a powerful tool for sartorial self-expression.

No longer confined to the realm of stuffy school prefects, the humble necktie takes on new significance, serving as a canvas for showcasing personality and injecting a hint of playfulness into even the most formal attire.

With its ability to elevate an outfit from mundane to memorable, the necktie becomes a must-have accessory in every stylish gentleman’s wardrobe.

In the ever-evolving world of men’s fashion, necktie trends play a pivotal role in defining contemporary style.