Korean rock star Memi returns with heartbreaking single ‘Love Song’

SOUTH Korean rock star Memi returns with a solemn twist in her new heartbreaking single Love Song, which laments broken relationships and questions the authenticity of the promise of love songs around us.

This new single is Memi’s second release of 2024 after I’m Broken, as she works towards her second EP.

Earlier this year, Memi also had a fruitful year, performing her first show in the US this March at SXSW 2024 as part of Jaded’s Friends: Forever showcase. She was also involved in the Incheon Pentaport Music Festival in South Korea, Big Sound in Brisbane and Sydney Fringe Festival in Sydney.

Later this year, she will also be playing at the prestigious Clockenflap 2024 in Hong Kong and Fireball Festival, one of Taiwan’s biggest music festivals.

Memi is a singer-songwriter based in Seoul, South Korea, who is known for her previous single releases such as Guitar Pick and Thin Lips Club, as well as her role as guitarist on Korean indie rock band 24Hours.

With over 450,000 followers on Instagram and over 460,200 followers on TikTok, Memi has captured the attention of many fans and audiences across the world since 2022 through her guitar content on social media, gaining attention from some of the biggest acts in the world such as Fred Durst and Phoenix, who have all previously engaged with her content.

She released her debut EP M3mi in December 2023, which was quickly followed by her first solo show in Seoul, South Korea. Known for her tracks such as Guitar Pick, Thin Lips Club and Sorry for My Late Reply, Memi is one of South Korea’s most exciting rising stars to look forward to this year.