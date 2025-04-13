FEELING nostalgic for that 90s vibe? Well, that is precisely what KRU has promised to serve up at its upcoming gigs in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Looking extremely youthful despite having been in the music industry for 33 years, the band said the concerts aim to provide fans with the ultimate 90s KRU experience, focusing on hits from the first decade of KRU mania.

Fresh from selling out three shows at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil scheduled for May this year, the three brothers announced they will be performing at Singapore’s Star Arena on June 28. It will be the band’s first show in the island republic in six years.

The trio, consisting of siblings Datuk Norman Abdul Halim, Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim and Edry Abdul Halim, said the concerts will be a nostalgic step back in time. Apart from the early hits, ticket holders will be treated to a special fan zone outside the stadium, featuring a merch store, skateboard area and DJs pumping out hits to recreate that 90s vibe.

The band also unveiled exclusive merch, which include snazzy football and ice hockey-style jerseys. These have been made in limited quantities so fans are advised to grab them while available.

The concept behind the GenKRU live experience has to do with the rap trio’s music garnering fans from Gen X all the way to Gen Alpha. Hence it is a chance for younger fans to fully experience the band live.

Norman said he is excited to be going on stage again as the higher ticket prices allowed for better production values.

“We could not charge this much for a ticket back in the 90s. With higher ticket prices, we can deliver a bigger stage production for fans to enjoy,” he explained at a media conference.

Prices for the Singapore show start from S$208 (RM696) onwards with limited meet-and-greet packages available.

The band was also at pains to ask fans to come and enjoy the concert with their own senses and not through their handphones.

“For two hours plus, just come enjoy this concert and have a good time. Don’t be busy recording with your phone a video which no one will ever watch,” laughed Edry.

The band was keen to point out that they will be shooting the KL shows for a live DVD.

“There’s no need for fans to be our cameraman for the night, just come and enjoy the show,” added Edry.

Given that the Singapore venue is 5,000 seats, the band said it will be a more intimate experience.

“We definitely feed off the energy of large crowds but I cannot remember a single face. It will be different and definitely special to play a more intimate venue,” explained Edry.

The tour is build-up to the release of a new album Kaset – the title a nod to the popular format of the 90s. It is slated to drop on April 23 and features lead single Voodoo.

Noting that a number of hardcore fans from Malaysia, especially from neighbouring Johor, have signalled their intention to attend the Singapore gig, the band advises them to be on the standby when tickets go on sale via official ticketing agent Sistic’s channels tomorrow (April 14).

“It is not everyday we go on tour. Our concerts don’t happen very often plus this may be the last time you will get to experience the 90s KRU show,” said Norman.