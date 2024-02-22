La Chicá’s new launch

THE Olive Tree group launches its fourth La Chicá Mexican Grill and Bar outlet, marking the 28th establishment under its umbrella.
Located within the vicinity of Jaya One Petaling Jaya, this newest addition vows to tantalise taste buds and ignite a fiesta of flavors for Mexican cuisine aficionados in the neighbourhood.
Founder and managing director Leslie Gomez celebrates the inauguration of the outlet, which marked the fourth milestone in less than three years since its inception in October 2021 at Changkat Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.
With a tally of 28 outlets and counting, it shows no signs of deceleration. Recently, the group unveiled its inaugural venture in Bali, Indonesia – Frangipanni, a fine dining restaurant serving an extensive menu of Indian culinary delights.
Eyeing further expansion across Malaysia that includes regions like Sabah and Sarawak,the group sets its sights on international frontiers, targeting markets in Singapore, Dubai and Australia.
“I maintain a buoyant outlook on the food and beverage industry’s growth and demand. We will continue to scout locations that align with our brand ethos to expand our footprint,“ remarked Gomez in a statement, yesterday.
Expressing heartfelt gratitude to the local community for their unwavering warmth and support, the group extends a hearty welcome to patrons for both lunch and dinner, inviting them to embark on a gastronomic journey through the vibrant flavors of Mexico at their leisure.