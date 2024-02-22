La Chicá’s new launch

THE Olive Tree group launches its fourth La Chicá Mexican Grill and Bar outlet, marking the 28th establishment under its umbrella.

Located within the vicinity of Jaya One Petaling Jaya, this newest addition vows to tantalise taste buds and ignite a fiesta of flavors for Mexican cuisine aficionados in the neighbourhood.

Founder and managing director Leslie Gomez celebrates the inauguration of the outlet, which marked the fourth milestone in less than three years since its inception in October 2021 at Changkat Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.