PETALING JAYA: Fashion designer duo Rizman Ruzaini has done it again, this time their creation was donned by superstar Lady Gaga in her recent show in Las Vegas.

The duo took to their Instagram page to share a video of the songstress belting her hit single Americano while playing the piano at the MGM Park in Las Vegas.

Her long, red gown was dotted with hundreds of Swarovski gems.

“Telephone the Paparazzi, for we are at The Edge Of Glory!

“This is Lady Gaga in a special Rizman Ruzaini gown, performing Americano in Las Vegas.

“We just want to let everything go and Just Dance!” captioned the elated designers.

The video also showcased the dress-making process.

According to MalayMail, the company did not pay the A Star Is Born actress to wear their design.

Last October, Rizman Ruzaini made history when legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell catwalked with their designs at Dubai Fashion Week.