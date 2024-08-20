Last chance to catch Japanese kawaii metal band

FANS of Babymetal who missed out on its sold-out show at Zepp last year have another opportunity to catch the J-pop sensations live in Malaysia.

Tomorrow evening, Babymetal will join forces with UK metalcore act Bring Me The Horizon for an explosive concert at Sunway Lagoon’s Surf Beach. This event promises a night of genre-defying music, blending the infectious energy of Japanese kawaii metal with the raw intensity of British metalcore.

Tickets for this unique performance have been in high demand with the Rock zone tickets already sold out. However, fans still have a chance to secure their spot in the crowd with limited General Admission tickets still available.

Prices start at RM408.86 and for those looking to enhance their experience, an Express Lane option is available for RM511.66, allowing for quicker entry via the Surf Beach entrance.

With Babymetal’s colourful and highly choreographed set alongside Bring Me The Horizon’s mosh-inducing performances, this gig is expected to be a standout event in Malaysia’s 2024 concert calendar.