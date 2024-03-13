Latest romance thriller set to excite K-drama fans

A new K-drama series called Let’s Get Grabbed by the Collar, featuring Kim Ha-neul and Jang Seung-jo, is set to thrill audiences once it premieres in March.

Based on a popular web novel, the plot revolves around an investigative journalist whose world is turned upside down when she witnesses a chilling homicide, throwing her life into disarray.

Kim portrays the role of Seo Jung-won, a tenacious reporter who also hosts a popular current affairs programme called Let’s Get Grabbed by the Collar.

Renowned for her fearless approach to exposing wrongdoings with razor sharp wit, Jung-won enjoys widespread acclaim. Seung-jo takes on the character of Jung-won’s husband, Seol Woo-jae, a seemingly flawless second-generation chaebol heir and novelist.

Under his polished exterior lies a void and as unforeseen events begin to unravel, cracks appear in his once-stable life alongside Jung-won.

Yet, as Jung-won’s career-defining encounter with murder shatters their idyllic existence, a palpable distance emerges between the couple, captured in a poignant image where they sit apart, mirroring the emotional chasm that threatens their relationship.