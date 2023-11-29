Layered delight

Four easy lasagna recipes

IN the vast realm of culinary delights, few dishes evoke warmth and comfort quite like lasagna. Originating from the heart of Italy, this iconic layered pasta dish has woven itself into the fabric of global cuisine, captivating taste buds with its harmonious blend of flavours and textures. From its humble beginnings to the myriad of interpretations that adorn our tables today, lasagna stands as a testament to the power of simple ingredients, carefully layered to create a symphony of taste that resonates with food enthusiasts across the globe. Here are four different simple recipes for lasagna you can make at home to enjoy with your loved one.

Classic beef and tomato lasagna Step into the comforting embrace of tradition with classic beef and tomato lasagna. This timeless recipe captures the essence of Italian home cooking, featuring perfectly cooked lasagna noodles layered with rich ground beef, velvety tomato sauce and a creamy bechamel sauce. Ingredients: - 1 pound ground beef - 1 onion finely chopped - 3 cloves garlic minced - 2 cups tomato sauce - 1 can crushed tomatoes - 2 teaspoons dried oregano - Salt and pepper to taste - 9 lasagna noodles cooked al dente - 2 cups ricotta cheese - 1 cup grated parmesan cheese - 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese - 2 cups bechamel sauce Instructions 1. In a skillet, brown the ground beef with chopped onions and garlic. Drain excess fat 2. Stir in tomato sauce, crushed tomatoes, oregano, salt and pepper. Simmer for 15-20 minutes 3. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) 4. In a baking dish, layer lasagna noodles, meat sauce, ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella. Repeat for three layers 5. Top the final layer with bechamel sauce and an extra sprinkle of mozzarella 6. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 15 minutes, until golden and bubbly 7. Allow it to rest for 10 minutes before serving

Vegetarian spinach and ricotta lasagna Embark on a lighter yet equally indulgent path with our vegetarian spinach and ricotta lasagna. Delicate layers of fresh spinach, velvety ricotta and melted mozzarella create a harmonious dance of flavours. This meatless marvel offers a healthier twist without compromising on the soul-soothing essence of a great lasagna. Ingredients - 9 lasagna noodles cooked al dente - 4 cups fresh spinach chopped - 2 cups ricotta cheese - 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese - 3 cups shredded mozzarella cheese - 2 eggs, beaten - 3 cups of marinara sauce - Salt and pepper to taste Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) 2. In a bowl, combine spinach, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella, eggs, salt and pepper 3. In a baking dish, layer lasagna noodles, followed by the spinach and cheese mixture. Repeat for three layers 4. Top with marinara sauce and an extra sprinkle of mozzarella 5. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 15 minutes until bubbly 6. Let it rest for 10 minutes before serving

Mexican-inspired chicken enchilada lasagna Experience a fusion of flavours with our Mexican-inspired chicken enchilada lasagna. Corn tortillas replace traditional noodles, while layers of seasoned chicken, spicy enchilada sauce and gooey melted cheese create a celebration for your taste buds. This lasagna reimagines the Italian classic, bridging culinary traditions in a delicious symphony. Ingredients - 12 corn tortillas - 2 cups cooked chicken shredded - 2 cups tomato sauce - 1 can black beans drained and rinsed - 1 cup corn kernels - 2 cups shredded parmesan cheese - 1 cup sour cream - 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro Instructions 1. Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C) 2. In a baking dish, layer corn tortillas, chicken, black beans, corn, tomato sauce and cheese. Repeat for three layers 3. Top with a final layer of tortillas, tomato sauce and cheese 4. Dollop sour cream over the top and sprinkle with cilantro 5. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional 15 minutes until bubbly 6. Let it rest for 10 minutes before serving. Lasagna proves to be a canvas for endless culinary creativity