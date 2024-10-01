Lee Yi-kyung takes on villainous roles

LEE YI-KYUNG, who takes on the role of Park Min-hwan, the antagonist in tvN’s forthcoming drama Marry My Husband, recently discussed his perspective on portraying the villainous character.

The drama, adapted from a popular web novel of the same title, revolves around the revenge journey of Kang Ji-won (played by Park Min-young), who, after witnessing her best friend Jung Soo-min (Song Ha-yoon) having an affair with her husband Park Min-hwan, is subsequently murdered by him.

Lee Yi-kyung expressed his initial attraction to the character of Park Min-hwan, emphasising the appeal of portraying an unequivocal and distinctly negative personality. From the moment he received the script, he found the unambiguous nature of the role to be particularly captivating.

Delving into his approach to the character, Lee Yi-kyung disclosed his efforts to prevent Park Min-hwan from being perceived solely as a comedic figure. To achieve this, he is focused on delicately balancing the character’s tough and vulnerable facets to bring out his two-faced nature in a more dramatic light.

Meanwhile, Song Ha-yoon, who takes on the role of the duplicitous Jung Soo-min, shared her reasons for choosing the character. She found the drama’s script to be genuinely enjoyable and was intrigued by the enigmatic aspects of Jung Soo-min’s character that piqued her curiosity.

In an effort to capture the complex emotions and mental state of Jung Soo-min, the actress opted for costumes with a diverse range of colours. Despite the character’s intricate mindset, Song Ha-yoon aimed to depict Soo-min’s life in a straightforward manner.

Marry My Husband airs every Monday and Tuesday on Prime Video.