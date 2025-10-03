Leon Lai set for Dec 6 comeback at Axiata Arena

Hong Kong Cantopop icon Leon Lai, known as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings”, is set to make his long-awaited return to the Malaysian stage with “Leon Live 2025 in Malaysia”, taking place on Dec 6 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil at 8pm.

Marking his first overseas tour stop and return to Malaysia after a six-year hiatus, this concert is poised to rekindle fans’ excitement and nostalgia as he brings his notable hits to Kuala Lumpur.

As one of the defining artistes of Hong Kong’s music scene, Lai was an idol to millions in the 1990s and the voice that defined a generation’s youth.

With his refined image and clear, slightly melancholic vocals, he left an indelible mark through timeless hits such as Sorry, I Love You, Silly, My Dear, Long Distance, Summer of Love and Eternal Flame – songs that became the soundtrack to countless moments of joy and heartache.

His television work is equally impactful, dramas such as The Challenge of Life and The Breaking Point captivated audiences, while their original soundtracks went on to become enduring anthems of Hong Kong’s golden era of music.

His work on the silver screen includes the iconic romance Comrades: Almost a Love Story alongside Maggie Cheung, the poignant City of Glass and his critically acclaimed performance in Infernal Affairs III.

Together, these works charted his transformation from pop idol to accomplished actor, cementing his status as a multifaceted talent who excelled in music, television and film.

Lai’s concerts are renowned for their stage production and meticulously orchestrated music.

Previous stops in Hong Kong and mainland China have already garnered enthusiastic responses and widespread acclaim.

This Malaysian leg will feature a spectacularly large and creative stage.

Staged at the 10,000-seat Axiata Arena, it will feature a breathtaking blend of giant laser backdrops, panoramic 3D visuals and multi-layered set designs – creating an immersive, dreamlike space where reality and fantasy converge.

As familiar melodies resound, this concert will be more than just a performance – it will be a journey back in time.

Audiences will relive the youthful days of watching TV dramas and looping CDs and cassettes, rediscovering the memories that defined a generation.

Presented by Spritzer, organised by Star Planet and TopTop Productions, tickets for Leon Live 2025 in Malaysia will go on sale on Oct 10. Ticket prices start from RM388.

Fans can secure their seats ahead of the public sale through two exclusive presale windows. Spritzer customers will receive priority access on Oct 9, from 12pm to 5pm, while Maybank Mastercard credit card members will enjoy an exclusive presale on Oct 10, from 11am to 2pm.