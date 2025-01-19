DONATE RM100 to help handicapped children in Johor and be in the running to take home a much-coveted RM60,000 Hermes Birkin 40 bag.

Fund raising platform Royong has launched the Life Changing Luxury: Royong’s Birkin Giveaway for a Children’s Charity, an initiative aimed at supporting the Handicapped and Mentally Disabled Children's Association of Johor (PPKKTAJ).

This campaign bridges luxury and compassion, and hopes to raise funds for PPKKTAJ to assist in its mission of providing care and safe shelter for children with physical and mental disabilities. The NGO, which operates from a purpose-built facility on a 1.8ha plot in Saleng, Johor, is home to 175 children and adults with various physical and mental disabilities. A team of over 40 staff and volunteers who exemplify the home’s slogan “Help the Helpless” provide dedicated care.

Founded by the late V. Rajamanikam in 1990, the home has been steadfastly running for 35 years. The harsh reality is that many of the severely handicapped children were sent to the home because their families were incapable of caring for them – or were abandoned – and remain in the home despite being over 18 years.

“Any support we get from this campaign will be used to better the home for our children,” president S. Murugaiyah said.

Participants support PPKKTAJ by buying a printed postcard of the piece of art created by the children of the home for RM100 on Royong's website, this then gives the participant a free entry into the giveaway to win this iconic Birkin bag. There are only 2,500 entries available in this giveaway, as such, individuals who generously contribute larger donations will receive more complimentary entries into the campaign. The campaign will run until April 13, after which one lucky winner will win the grand prize, valued at RM60,000.

For most Malaysians, the immediate association when a Birkin handbag is mentioned is lavish opulence and corruption. This Hermès Birkin 40 black bag hopes to do the opposite – it was generously donated by an anonymous donor with the provision that Royong use it for a campaign to support needy children, a cause close to her heart. Other kind donors also bequeathed luxury products from their personal collections, forming the Life Changing Luxury campaign's runner-up prize: a Gucci collection consisting of a mini GG canvas tote bag, a pink GG wool and silk scarf, and a pair of black patent leather block heel sandals with the iconic gold GG monogram logo on the low heel.