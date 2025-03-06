Like father, like daughter

Paternal inspiration sees child get her wings

The father-daughter duo has become peers in a field they both love and treasure greatly. – ALL PICS COURTESY OF AIRASIA

FOR most families, bonding over dinner conversations is a cherished routine. But for Captain Feroz Francis Abdullah and First Officer Nur Sarra Feroz Francis, bonding happens 30,000ft in the air. In lieu of the upcoming Father’s Day on 15 June, theSun spoke to the father-daughter flying duo from AirAsia to explore what it means to share not just a home, but a profession and a flight deck. It is not every day one finds a family legacy quite literally taking flight. While aviation has long been regarded as a demanding and disciplined career, it is also one steeped in passion, dedication and precision. For Feroz, who has logged over three decades of flight experience, aviation was never just a job, it was a calling. That same calling, passed down quietly but powerfully, now lives on in his daughter Sarra, who is forging her own path as a First Officer. From runway to role model Feroz’s journey into aviation began with childhood curiosity. “I have always been fascinated by aviation. Watching planes take off and land sparked something in me. That fascination evolved into determination. I worked hard, starting from the basics and gradually building my experience, always motivated by the dream of commanding a commercial aircraft,” he said. With decades of flying under his belt and roles as an Instructor and Examiner on the Airbus A320, Feroz’s career has been a masterclass in discipline and perseverance. His proudest achievement, however, does not involve awards or title but it is seeing his daughter Sarra soar through the same skies he has flown for years. “One of my proudest moments was seeing my daughter Sarra, become a pilot and eventually fly for AirAsia. Watching her achieve her dreams and knowing I played a part in that journey is incredibly rewarding,” he said.

Seeds of inspiration Sarra’s love for aviation was planted early. “My journey began with my dad, he is a pilot and my biggest inspiration. Growing up around aviation sparked my interest since childhood. I used to spend time plane watching, playing flight simulators with my dad, and playing with airplane models at home. I knew from a young age this was the career path I wanted,” she shared. Yet, Sarra was quick to add that her father never pressured her. “He never once pushed me into aviation. His quiet encouragement and the way he carried himself as a pilot made me want to follow in his footsteps.” She joined AirAsia as a cadet pilot in 2018 and is now two years into her role as a First Officer. “It is been an incredibly rewarding journey. I am thankful for the training and the opportunities that have shaped me into the pilot I am today.”

Lessons from the flight deck For Feroz, supporting Sarra’s journey meant sharing hard-earned lessons from a lifetime in the cockpit. “I emphasised discipline, humility, continuous learning and above all, the importance of safety. I also reminded her to stay resilient. There will be obstacles but perseverance pays off,” he said. Sarra remembers those lessons vividly. “One of the most valuable things my dad taught me was to ride the wave and grab opportunities as they come. He always reminded me that this industry can be unpredictable. Timing and attitude matter just as much as having the skills.” That perspective proved vital during her training, which she described as “taxing and

immensely rewarding”. “There were high-pressure simulator sessions, fast-paced learning and constant assessments. But each hurdle made me stronger.” Among the many milestones, her first flight remains the most unforgettable. “It felt like yesterday. Lining up on the runway for the first time, my heart pounding. The moment we got airborne, it hit me that I was finally living the dream I worked so hard for.”