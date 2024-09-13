Lisa wins Best K-Pop at 2024 MTV Video Music Awards

GLOBAL K-pop icon Lisa delivered a show-stopping performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) held at the UBS Arena in New York.

The Blackpink star captivated the audience with powerful live renditions of her recent hits New Woman and Rockstar, showcasing her stage presence.

The night became even more memorable when Lisa took home the prestigious Best K-Pop award.

In her acceptance speech, Lisa expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fanbase Blinks and emphasised how special this moment was following her earlier solo success with Lalisa.

She described Rockstar as a particularly meaningful comeback and thanked her supporters for always standing by her side.

Lisa’s performances at the VMAs were nothing short of spectacular. Her fierce energy during New Woman and the emotionally charged delivery of Rockstar captivated the live audience and viewers worldwide.

Lisa’s charisma, bold choreography and flawless performance solidified her position as one of the leading figures in global pop culture today. – Hallyubeat