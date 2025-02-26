Locate your inner chakra

Seven yoga apps to kickstart your practice

A few years ago, if you wanted to practice yoga, you had to find a studio, sign up for a class and squeeze it into your busy schedule. Now, all you need is a yoga mat, some space and your smartphone. With yoga apps offering guided sessions anytime, anywhere, there has never been a better time to start your journey. But with so many apps out there, which one should you choose? If you are a beginner looking for a simple, accessible way to get started, here are seven apps that are available on Android and iPhone that can help you ease into the world of yoga at your own pace. Yoga for Beginners Imagine rolling out your mat for the first time, not knowing the difference between a downward dog and a child’s pose. Yoga for Beginners is designed precisely for this moment. The app offers slow, simple and guided workouts that walk you through the basics step by step. It eliminates the intimidation factor of a studio class and lets you build confidence in your own space. The app is free with in-app purchases for premium features.

Down Dog One of the biggest challenges of yoga is finding a class that suits your pace and style. Down Dog solves this by letting you customise everything such as session length, difficulty level, voice guidance and even music. The app generates a new sequence every time, so you never get bored with repetitive routines. Whether you have five minutes or an hour, Down Dog ensures you always have a fresh experience. Free trial is available, but requires a subscription for full access. Glo If you prefer structured learning from top yoga instructors, Glo is a good option. With classes ranging from beginner to advanced, you can progress at your own pace while exploring different styles such as Hatha, Vinyasa and Yin Yoga. The app also offers guided meditation sessions, making it ideal if you want to combine yoga with mindfulness. The app is subscription-based with a free trial.

Daily Yoga Starting a new practice can be overwhelming, but Daily Yoga makes it easier with short and effective sessions. This app is ideal for beginners who want to develop consistency without committing to long workouts. With beginner-friendly programmes and easy-to-follow video demonstrations, it helps you develop flexibility and balance, one session at a time. The app is free with in-app purchases for premium content. Yoga Workouts If your goal is to blend yoga with fitness, Yoga Workouts is a solid pick. It includes traditional yoga flows but at the same time, it also incorporates movements that improve core strength and flexibility. The app is great for those who want the benefits of yoga but with a slight workout-style approach. It is free with optional in-app purchases.