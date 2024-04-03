Lohan expresses hurt

LINDSAY Lohan, renowned for her role in the original Mean Girls, expresses disappointment over a particular joke in the revamped movie musical.

The joke, referring to the infamous term “fire crotch” linked to Lohan in 2006 due to crude comments by socialite Brandon Davis, has left the star hurt. Leslie Sloane, Lohan’s representative, conveyed her feelings of disappointment to the media.

In this modern rendition of Mean Girls, Megan The Stallion, portraying herself, offers support to Cady, originally played by Lohan and now portrayed by Angourie Rice.

Megan’s character playfully exclaims, “We are going back red. Y2K fire crotch is back.” Lohan perceives this as an inappropriate allusion to the derogatory nickname that plagued her during the mid-2000s.

The original incident involved Davis making disparaging remarks about Lohan’s body in a viral 2006 video, with Paris Hilton in the background laughing. Hilton’s representative at the time sought to distance her from the tabloid scandal.

Despite the controversy, Lohan made a surprise return to Mean Girls in a cameo role, earning the star thunderous applause at the New York premiere of the film.

According to Variety, she received around US$500,000 (RM2.3 million) for a half day of work on the movie. She also flew in from Dubai to grace the red carpet at the Jan 8 premiere of the 2024 adaptation of Mean Girls, a cinematic interpretation of the Broadway musical inspired by the 2004 comedy.