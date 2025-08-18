Lorde returns to minimalism in latest album Virgin

The New Zealand pop star ditches psychedelic pop for electronic roots

INTROSPECTIVE lyrics and minimalistic production have always been a part of Lorde’s musical charm. In a musical landscape where infectious pop dominates, the Kiwi singer’s minimal yet complex artistry is a rare and delightful sonic treat. From her Pure Heroine days, she demonstrated a strong sense of maturity and ingeniousness in her work, whether she was singing of teenage disillusionment or heartbreak. The release of her third studio album Solar Power, therefore, came as a surprise to many.

Contrary to her debut and sophomore albums, Solar Power did not have the same amount of complexity and depth. Despite having some memorable hits, many deemed the album to be the weakest in her discography. Four years have passed since and the 28-year-old returns to redeem herself with her fourth studio album Virgin. Return to synth-pop In Solar Power, the Royals hitmaker opted for psychedelic pop. Upon returning from her Antarctica trip and after the death of her dog, she envisioned a “relaxier” sound to capture solipsism and summer escapism as a means of escape. But Virgin sees her revisit her synth-pop roots once again. Lorde marries intense feelings with electronic-based instruments. The result is a warm reminiscence of her early works, reminding listeners why they fell in love with the songstress. Virgin culminates to its peak with offerings such as Shapeshifter, Broken Glass, Favourite Daughter and What Was That. The idealistic productions complement the mellow lyrics well.

Lyrical growth The sincerity and strength found in Virgin’s lyrics should come as no surprise. Considering the introspection she exhibited early on, it is expected of Lorde to come up with clever and heartfelt words to her songs. Lorde levels up her wordsmith skills in Virgin, touching on matters she previously had not. The songstress poetically takes listeners through her recent heartbreak, her struggles with an eating disorder, her relationship with her mother and her own femininity. The subject of her relationship with her mother in Favourite Daughter is particularly haunting. These personal revelations not only creates a stronger resonation with listeners, but also shows how far she has come as a songwriter.