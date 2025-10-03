Lotus’s Desa Tebrau relaunches with bulk buys and bargain deals

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Lotus’s Malaysia) has relaunched its Desa Tebrau outlet following an extensive refurbishment aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for both everyday consumers and business customers.

The refreshed outlet now offers a more business-friendly layout, featuring larger pack sizes, bulk purchases, and a dedicated assortment designed for commercial use. The store carries dedicated HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Café) ranges, ensuring that both households and high-volume buyers have access to quality products at competitive prices.

Strategically located near Singapore, the outlet also targets cross-border HoReCa customers. With just a 30-minute drive to the store from the Johor Bahru CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex), Singaporean food operators can access high-quality Malaysian products at greater value.

“We are creating a one-stop hub that delivers value, convenience, and quality at every level,” said Lotus’s Malaysia CEO, Saksit Panurach.

“With our strategic location near Singapore, we are also opening doors to cross-border opportunities, enabling food operators to access affordable and trusted products with ease,” he added.