Lotus’s Desa Tebrau relaunches with bulk buys and bargain deals

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (Lotus’s Malaysia) has relaunched its Desa Tebrau outlet following an extensive refurbishment aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for both everyday consumers and business customers.
The refreshed outlet now offers a more business-friendly layout, featuring larger pack sizes, bulk purchases, and a dedicated assortment designed for commercial use. The store carries dedicated HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Café) ranges, ensuring that both households and high-volume buyers have access to quality products at competitive prices.
Strategically located near Singapore, the outlet also targets cross-border HoReCa customers. With just a 30-minute drive to the store from the Johor Bahru CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex), Singaporean food operators can access high-quality Malaysian products at greater value.
“We are creating a one-stop hub that delivers value, convenience, and quality at every level,” said Lotus’s Malaysia CEO, Saksit Panurach.
“With our strategic location near Singapore, we are also opening doors to cross-border opportunities, enabling food operators to access affordable and trusted products with ease,” he added.
Under the ‘Beli Lebih, Untung Lebih’ bulk value campaign, offers include discounts of up to 60% and prizes worth RM26,000 from now until Oct 6. Daily specials include RM4.99 chickens, RM7.99 siakap, 99 sen tomatoes and other low-price staples. There are also giveaways for early birds, rewards for heavy trolleys and lucky draws for those spending above RM120.
Roadshows at the mall’s ‘Ceria-Yah’ space feature brand activations from Nestlé, Kellogg’s, Bibigo, CP Foods RTE (Ready-To-Eat) and others, with free gifts, spin-the-wheel contests and sampling. LoLo the Polar Bear, Lotus’s mascot, will also make an appearance to entertain children.
Over the next few days, the mall will host activities ranging from colouring contests and arts-and-crafts sessions to health checks and food-court promotions.
During the relaunch, loyalty members who spend RM120 or more will collect triple points, available from Oct 2 to 5 and again on Oct 11 and 12.