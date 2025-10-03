Lotus’s Desa Tebrau reopens with new focus on bulk buyers

Outlet targets high-volume purchasers such as hotels, eateries

LOTUSS Stores (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) has relaunched its Desa Tebrau outlet following an extensive refurbishment aimed at enhancing the shopping experience for everyday consumers and business customers.

The refreshed outlet now offers a more business-friendly layout, featuring larger pack sizes, bulk purchases and a dedicated assortment designed for commercial use. The outlet carries dedicated HoReCa (hotels, restaurants and cafes) ranges, ensuring that households and high-volume buyers have access to quality products at competitive prices. Strategically located near Singapore, the outlet also targets cross-border HoReCa customers. With just a 30-minute drive to the outlet from the Johor Bahru CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex), Singaporean food operators can access high-quality Malaysian products at greater value.

“We are creating a one-stop hub that delivers value, convenience and quality at every level. With our strategic location near Singapore, we are also opening doors to cross-border opportunities, enabling food operators to access affordable and trusted products with ease,” said Lotus’s Malaysia CEO Saksit Panurach.



Under the Beli Lebih, Untung Lebih bulk value campaign, offers include discounts of up to 60% and prizes worth RM26,000 from now until Oct 6. Daily specials include RM4.99 chickens, RM7.99 siakap, 99 sen tomatoes and other low-price staples. There are also giveaways for early birds, rewards for heavy trolleys and lucky draws for those spending above RM120.