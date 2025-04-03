AS the Ramadan and Raya seasons approach, Lotus’s Malaysia is embracing the festive spirit earlier with the launch of its Senyuman Paling Bernilai – Serikan Ramadan, Ceriakan Raya campaign. Beginning from Feb 13 to April 16, the campaign will provide customers with an early start for the fasting month.
The proactive move comes in response to shifting consumer behaviour, with customers initiating their shopping earlier than usual and are in search for greater deals.
Recognising the trend, Lotus’s Ramadan Raya campaign will give customers savings of up to 50% for over 4,500 types of items from food staples, clothing, health and beauty products to fresh produce. Customers will also enjoy exciting rewards and stand the chance to take home prizes worth up to RM1 million throughout the campaign period.
Additionally, Lotus’s Ramadan Raya campaign will showcase a Raya World Indoor Bazaar at 37 of its outlets, featuring sampling, contests and interactive activities by household favourite brands such as Kellogg’s, Farm Fresh, Nestlé Malaysia, Al Kurmaa and more.
Other activities await include:
➤ Win prizes or experiences worth RM60,000 in total that include: exclusive cooking session with Chef Wan, Raya Collection Bakeware (five sets in total), frying pans worth (10 sets in total) with a minimum spend of RM25 on Kellogg’s products.
Making the campaign even more exciting and rewarding for customers, Lotus’s is running a gamification Tap Tap Ketupat contest with prizes worth RM500,000 to be won. My Lotus’s members will only need to spend RM120 in a single receipt throughout the campaign period and submit receipt on a dedicated page on the Lotus’s Malaysia application to take part and enjoy the rewards:
➤ Daily prizes: ranging from Lotus’s e-vouchers, My Lotus’s points, Lotus’s Shop Online vouchers worth up to RM410,000.
➤ Weekly prizes: RM5,000 worth of Raya Open House needs sponsored by Lotus’s, for nine winners throughout the contest period.
➤ Grand prizes: A full year grocery supplies by My Lotus’s worth RM15,000, for three winners throughout the contest period.
Meanwhile, for MyDebit users, the MyDebit Syiokkk Raya campaign is giving out RM470,000 worth of prizes for those who spend RM100 when they shop at Lotus’s with their MyDebit ATM card.
➤ Grand prizes: A Proton S70 Premium worth up to RM80,000, for two winners throughout the contest period.
➤ Monthly prizes: Duit Raya worth RM500, for 120 winners throughout the contest period.
➤ Weekly prizes: RM100 Lotus’s e-vouchers, for 2,500 winners throughout the contest period.
To win these prizes, MyDebit users will need to submit their receipts onto a dedicated microsite, from Feb 13 to April 30.
Lotus’s is also surprising SinarFM listeners with the opportunity to meet their favourite DJ personalities at the SinarFM Raya Roadshow and reminisce in traditional childhood activities such as Batu Seremban, Ketupat Workshops, Giant Congkak and DIY Kad Raya throughout the Ramadan month at four of its outlets.
➤ Lotus’s Kajang on March 1 and 2, Lotus’s Sungai Petani Selatan on March 8 and 9, Lotus’s Desa Tebrau on March 15 and 16 and Lotus’s Kota Bharu on March 21 and 22.
➤ Batu Seremban and Ketupat Workshops, with a minimum spend of RM30.
➤ Giant Congkak and DIY Kad Raya, with a minimum spend of RM90.