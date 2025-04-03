AS the Ramadan and Raya seasons approach, Lotus’s Malaysia is embracing the festive spirit earlier with the launch of its Senyuman Paling Bernilai – Serikan Ramadan, Ceriakan Raya campaign. Beginning from Feb 13 to April 16, the campaign will provide customers with an early start for the fasting month.

The proactive move comes in response to shifting consumer behaviour, with customers initiating their shopping earlier than usual and are in search for greater deals.

Recognising the trend, Lotus’s Ramadan Raya campaign will give customers savings of up to 50% for over 4,500 types of items from food staples, clothing, health and beauty products to fresh produce. Customers will also enjoy exciting rewards and stand the chance to take home prizes worth up to RM1 million throughout the campaign period.

Additionally, Lotus’s Ramadan Raya campaign will showcase a Raya World Indoor Bazaar at 37 of its outlets, featuring sampling, contests and interactive activities by household favourite brands such as Kellogg’s, Farm Fresh, Nestlé Malaysia, Al Kurmaa and more.

Other activities await include:

➤ Win prizes or experiences worth RM60,000 in total that include: exclusive cooking session with Chef Wan, Raya Collection Bakeware (five sets in total), frying pans worth (10 sets in total) with a minimum spend of RM25 on Kellogg’s products.