Love story about defector opens to mixed reactions

ACTOR Song Joong-ki recently opened up about his reflections on the mixed reactions to his latest film My Name is Loh Kiwan, based on Cho Hae-jin’s novel I Met Loh Kiwan. The movie narrates the poignant love story of North Korean defector Loh Kiwan, portrayed by Song, and Marie, a skilled shooter played by Choi Sung-eun.

During a recent interview, Song addressed the diverse responses the film has garnered, particularly concerning its romantic elements. He understood the initial hesitation towards the role due to this aspect but emphasised his eventual immersion in the story despite his reservations. Expressing a broader perspective on audience reception, he likened a movie to a lasting experience that may resonate differently with individuals over time, hoping for a reconsideration and kinder reception as time progresses.

Additionally, he welcomed both positive and negative feedback as opportunities for growth, acknowledging the inevitability of varied critiques while maintaining a personal affection for the challenging production process and diverse characters portrayed in the film.