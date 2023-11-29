MALAYSIANS were devastated with the passing of a well-known singer and actress Queenzy Cheng.

Known for her involvement in M-Girls, a group that released over two dozen albums and earned the nickname “Malaysia’s S.H.E” for their popularity.

She was also a talented actress that appeared in numerous TV dramas and sitcoms with strong commands of multiple languages.

Her outgoing and elegant stage presence boosted her up as a beloved figure in the Malaysian entertainment industry.

Reportedly, the singer had passed away suddenly while filming for YouTube channel Squad Sekawan around 10.30am.

According to Sin Chew Daily, she allegedly experienced a cerebral haemorrhage, which caused her to pass away within half an hour after having sudden discomfort and dizziness.

Her legacy, inspirations and contributions to Malaysia will remain in the heart of every Malaysian.