As digitalisation accelerates, saturation raises questions about innovation, competition, consumer fatigue in growing tech ecosystem

Developers need to focus on quality over quantity. – ALL PICS FROM FREEPIK

IN today’s hyper-digital world, mobile apps are everywhere. From banking to food delivery, entertainment to education, there is an app for almost everything, but what happens when there are too many apps? Called “app saturation”, this phenomenon has raised concerns about competition, redundancy and user fatigue. Is Malaysia heading in the same direction as China and other tech-savvy nations or has the country reached a point where the sheer volume of apps have become overwhelming? Let us explore what app saturation means, the modern obsession with app creation and the pros and cons of a digital world brimming with choices. What is app saturation? App saturation is when the number of applications exceeds the demand for them. Instead of offering unique or innovative solutions, different developers often end up creating multiple versions of the same idea. This leads to excessive competition, making it harder for any single app to gain traction while overwhelming users with too many options. With millions of apps in stores, developers are finding it increasingly difficult to stand out. Even companies with significant marketing budgets struggle to get noticed, while smaller players often disappear into obscurity. Users, on the other hand, are bombarded with similar-looking apps and struggle to decide which ones to install or keep.

App saturation in Malaysia According to DataReportal and Statista reports last year, internet penetration stood at 97.4%, while smartphone usage was projected to reach 87.61% by this year. The rise of the digital economy in Malaysia has led to a surge in app development across industries, including e-commerce, fintech, healthcare and entertainment. Taking that into consideration, here are the clearest indicators that Malaysia is moving toward

app saturation: ➤ Too many apps, not enough demand The market is packed with apps offering nearly identical services. From ride-hailing to food delivery, Malaysians often have to juggle several different platforms for the same purpose. ➤ Consumer fatigue Many users prefer mobile web browsing over downloading yet another app, signaling a growing reluctance to clutter phones with redundant applications. ➤ Stagnant mobile subscriptions With mobile subscriptions nearing saturation, most Malaysians already have internet access, limiting the potential for further app adoption and growth. While Malaysia may not yet be as saturated as China, where super apps such as WeChat dominate the digital landscape, the country is heading in that direction. Race to create more apps Why do developers keep churning out new apps even when the market is crowded with similar ones? There are several reasons: ➤ Potential for profit The success of apps such as Grab and Shopee has inspired many to try their luck in the app economy. In-app purchases, ads and subscriptions can bring enormous financial rewards. ➤ Brand presence Businesses see apps as a way to engage customers, build loyalty and offer a seamless experience beyond websites and social media. ➤ Solving specific problems Some apps genuinely improve and streamline convenience, offering niche solutions that users find valuable. ➤ Low barrier for entry With development tools available today – even those in the public domain – launching an app is easier than ever. This accessibility encourages more developers to enter the space, leading to even more saturation. The blitz to create an app for every single thing will lead to a market where there are too many apps that perform the same functions, causing more harm than good. Downsides of too much choice Despite some benefits, app saturation has significant negatives: ➤ User fatigue With so many apps offering the same services, users struggle to decide which one to use. Constantly downloading, managing and switching between apps can be exhausting. ➤ Phone storage, performance issues Many users hesitate to install new apps due to limited storage space and concerns about battery drain. ➤ Security risks Not all apps are secure and many are shoddily built. The more apps we install, the higher the chances of data breaches, phishing scams and privacy invasions. A flood of apps makes it harder for more scam-susceptible users to distinguish between safe and risky apps. ➤ Diminishing returns for developers More apps mean tougher competition. Many startups struggle to gain visibility and only a handful achieve success. High marketing costs and challenges attracting new users make it difficult for new apps to survive.