Malaysia’s top gaming monitors

In the fast-paced world of gaming, having the right TV monitor can make all the difference. Whether you are a casual gamer or a competitive esports enthusiast, Malaysia offers a wide range of options to suit various budgets and preferences. This article explores some of the best gaming TV monitors available locally, from top-tier premium models to more budget-friendly options.

Top of the shelf

LG OLED C2 Series (55-inch)



The LG OLED C2 is a top choice for gamers who demand the best. With its OLED panel, it offers perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and vibrant colours. Key gaming features include:



> 4K resolution at 120Hz refresh rate



> HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles



> G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility



> Ultra-low input lag

The C2’s “Game Optimizer” menu allows fine-tuning of gaming-specific settings, making it an excellent choice for serious gamers.

Estimated Price Range: RM7,500 - RM9,000

Samsung QN90B QLED (55-inch)

For those preferring QLED technology, the Samsung QN90B is a stellar option. It boasts:



> Mini-LED backlighting for enhanced local dimming



> 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate



> AMD FreeSync Premium Pro



> Very low input lag

The QN90B's high brightness makes it ideal for both dark and bright room gaming.

Estimated Price Range: RM6,500 - RM8,000

Splurge a little

Sony X90K (55-inch)

The Sony X90K offers excellent performance at a more accessible price point. Features include:



> 4K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate



> HDMI 2.1 ports



> Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support



> Low input lag

Sony's image processing shines here, providing crisp and clear visuals for gaming.

Estimated Price Range: RM4,000 - RM5,000

TCL 6-Series R646 (55-inch)

Not quite a big name compared to the other brands on this list, TCL has nonetheless made significant strides in the gaming TV market, and its 6-Series R646 is a testament to that. It offers:



> Mini-LED backlighting



> 4K resolution at 120Hz



> Variable Refresh Rate support



> THX Certified Game Mode

This TV provides premium features at a mid-range price point, making it an excellent value proposition.

Estimated Price Range: RM3,500 - RM4,500

On a shoestring budget

Hisense U7H (50-inch)

The Hisense U7H proves that good gaming performance doesn't have to break the bank. It features:



> 4K resolution with up to 120Hz refresh rate



> Quantum Dot technology for vibrant colours



> Game Mode Pro with VRR and ALLM



> Dolby Vision Gaming support

This TV offers a lot of gaming-centric features at an affordable price point.

Estimated Price Range: RM2,000 - RM2,500

Xiaomi TV A2 (55-inch)

Xiaomi's entry into the TV market brings good value for budget-conscious gamers. The TV A2 offers:



> 4K resolution (60Hz refresh rate)



> Android TV with built-in Chromecast



> Low input lag



> Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support

While it lacks some premium gaming features, it's a solid choice for casual gamers on a tight budget.

Estimated Price Range: RM1,500 - RM2,000

The Malaysian market offers a diverse range of gaming TV monitors to suit various needs and budgets. Premium options like the LG OLED C2 and Samsung QN90B provide top-tier performance for those willing to invest.

Meanwhile, mid-range choices such as the Sony X90K and TCL 6-Series offer excellent value, balancing performance and price. Budget-friendly options like the Hisense U7H and Xiaomi TV A2 prove that enjoyable gaming experiences are readily accessible at even lower price points.

When choosing a gaming TV monitor, consider personal use, such as what types of games will be played, or even movies and shows that will be watched on it and how much you are willing or capable to spend.

Finally, seek out user reviews or if possible, find the TVs in showrooms to get a hands-on experience before making a decision. Gaming or building a home entertainment system in general can be an economically-taxing endeavour after all.