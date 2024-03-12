Malaysia Year-End Sales Campaign 2024 to further boost tourism’s growth

THE Malaysia Year-End Sales Campaign 2024 (MYES 2024) offers shopping and tourism experiences, encompassing a diverse range of goods, accommodation, transportation and food and beverage options, with more than 130 activities and promotions awaiting tourists visiting shopping malls across Malaysia.

Running until Jan 1, 2025, MYES 2024, was recently launched by Tourism Malaysia, in collaboration with Mastercard and over 60 local tourism industry players, including shopping malls, retailers, hotels and airlines.

This nationwide campaign enjoys strong support from key industry associations, including the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association, the Malaysia Retailers Association, the Malaysia Retail Chain Association, the Malaysian Association of Hotels and the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

MYES 2024 features a wide array of offerings, including:

• Discounts: Enjoy up to 90% off selected products at participating malls and retailers.

• Lucky draws: Win prizes, including a GWM Haval H6 HEV and a Toyota Vellfire, with every purchase at selected shopping malls.

• Balloon drop sessions: Participate in balloon drop events at selected malls for a chance to win RM20,000 in prizes.

• Weekly special promotions: Discover weekly deals on beauty products, clothing, accessories, home appliances and electronics.

• Brand merchandise pop-up stores: Explore a wide selection of automobiles, gadgets, IT products, home decor, fashion, as well as health & cosmetic products.

• Live concert performances: Enjoy performances by renowned artistes.

Foreign tourists can enjoy exclusive offers simply by presenting their passports at customer service counters in participating malls. To further enhance the shopping experience, seven midnight sale events will be held at various locations: Aeon Mall Tebrau City (Nov 29-30), Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (Nov 29-30), Freeport A’Farmosa Outlet Park (Dec 21), Noor Arfa Craft Complex, Kuala Terengganu (Dec 21), Aeon Mall Kota Bharu (Dec 24), Sutera Mall Johor Bahru (Dec 31), and The Exchange TRX (Dec 31).

Meanwhile, MAG is offering attractive airfares from several international destinations – including the UK, Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, India, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia – with connecting domestic flights to Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru and more. AirAsia Ride also provides promotional code redemptions for convenient transportation to participating malls.

Beyond the shopping opportunities, participating hotels are offering attractive accommodation packages for couples and families, complemented by gastronomic experiences such as afternoon tea, snack packs and buffet dinners, with some hotels even offering late check-out until 4.30pm. A diverse range of tourism activities are also available, from visiting the zoo and Natural Batik Village to enjoying street art, kayaking in mangrove forests, ATV riding, snorkelling, golfing and river cruises.

“Shopping is a prime component of our nation’s tourism industry. Since January to September 2024, tourist expenditure in the shopping segment reached RM26.98 billion, a significant 63% increase compared to RM16.56 billion logged in the same period in 2023. This represents 36.8% of the total tourism revenue of RM73.2 billion for this period. Hence, we are confident that the reintroduction of the Malaysia Mega Sale campaign this year will further boost this segment’s growth,” said Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture deputy secretary general (tourism) Dr Yasmeen Yasim.