MALAYSIAN actress Lee Sinje is among the stars at this year’s 23rd Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum (HAF23), receiving a spot for her latest film Dead Tide.
Dead Tide, produced by Lee and directed by Malaysian director Kethsvin Chee, is among the 25 in-development projects shortlisted for this year’s event.
The film, also produced by Malaysian director Jin Ong, revolves around a recently discharged murder convict.
The character, who came from a local fishing village, returns there to atone for his past. To his surprise, he ends up entwined with a mentally ill woman locked up in a room.
Another Malaysian to snag up a spot is local writer Li Zishu. The 54-year-old’s novel The Age of Goodbyes was among the two feature novel screenplays that will be adapted into movies.
Tokyo International Film Festival Best Director winner Edmund Yeo will direct the film. Similarly to the novel, the movie will follow the complicated relationship between a woman, her stepdaughter and the latter’s new lover in 1970s Ipoh.
Since both screenplays were selected, they will receive funding as noted by Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) Industry Director Jacob Wong, with budgets ranging from US$200,000 (RM895,456) to US$5million (RM22,386,419).
“Those shortlisted are remarkable for their cultural diversity. They showcase extraordinary storytelling in a broad range of genres, from action to sci-fi fantasy, suspense and horror.
“At least 13 HAF23 projects have already secured partial funding, with budgets ranging from US$200,000 to US$5 million,” said Wong.
The event will take place from March 17 to 19 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, alongside the 29th Hong Kong Filmart.
Established in 2000, HAF serves as a core initiative of HKIFF Industry, which offers independent filmmakers comprehensive services and opportunities to showcase their work.
With over 20 years of experience, HAF has since established itself as a leading film co-production market in Asia, providing support to numerous acclaimed films.