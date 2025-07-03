MALF2025 breaks records at Sepang Circuit

Record-breaking MALF2025 fuels tourism, regional ties

Goy (left) and Tan (far right) receive certificates from the Malaysian Book of Records.

THE inaugural Malaysia Auto and Lifestyle Festival 2025 (MALF 2025) has wrapped up its three-day run earlier this month. It attracted over 20,000 local and international automotive enthusiasts and featured a showcase of 1,800 vehicles from a wide range of brands. MALF 2025 also made headlines by setting a new Malaysia Book of Records entry for the “Largest Sports and Classic Cars Gathering in Sepang International Circuit”, with a total of 1,000 cars assembled. The recognition ceremony, held at Sepang International Circuit, was officiated by MALF organiser Jon Tan and MALF coordinator Datuk Alex Goy, who jointly received the certificate from Malaysia Book of Records operations manager Edwin Yeoh.

“With plans to bring the event to an international scale, the organisers aim to make MALF a flagship event contributing to Visit Malaysia 2026 (VMF2026) by attracting more international visitors,” said Tan. According to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, the festival also attracted international visitors from Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand, which has strengthened regional ties while promoting Malaysia. “MALF2025 not only celebrates the excellence of the motoring world, but also serves as a significant promotional initiative in the lead-up to VM2026. This aligns with the Malaysia Madani aspiration to further strengthen the nation’s tourism sector.”

Champions take the spotlight A highlight of the festival was the Legend of Speed segment that showcased Malaysia’s rich trove of racing champions and winners. These include former Formula 1 and A1 GP driver Fairuz Fauzy, racer Zen Low, Tengku Djan, Karamjit Singh, Alex Wong, Sonny Soh and Akash Nandy. They spoke on several matters, such as using proper race tracks instead of public roads, the challenges of securing sponsorships, the potential for social media to be used to build a racer’s personal brand and stories on racing struggles. Furthermore, MALF 2025 offered a comprehensive lineup of attractions such as the Legends of Speed appearances, Auto Icons exhibition, MALF Mega Gathering, Malaysia Bike Festival, Classique at MALF Concours of Elegance, JDM Salon Display, Track Day Fest, Malaysia Bike Festival, sim racing and one of the crowd-favourites Drift Taxi.