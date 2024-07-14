Mandopop star Show Lo returns to Malaysia as part of World Tour Evolution

Mandopop’s “King of Dance” Show Lo is coming back to Malaysia to put on a show!

The Taiwanese pop star is returning for Show Lo World Tour Evolution 2024 Live in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 14, 8pm at Mega Star Arena, KL. He last performed here in March 2023.

Encapsulating the essence of “Evolution”, Lo is set to showcase his impressive dance moves along with hits throughout his 29-year career, from soulful

ballads such as Love*Corner, You Won’t Be Alone, Good Friends and Anonymous Sadness to upbeat dance tracks like to One Man Show, Dance Gate, Fantasy and Only You.

Always known for his explosive performances, Lo himself has been involved in the concert’s creative process since the beginning to ensure top-notch sound, lights, visuals and choreography for an all-round experience, striving to deliver his best on stage for fans who have supported him all the way.

For the tour’s key visual, Lo has tapped Ely Lara, a Venezuelan digital artist known for creating cyberpunk artworks, including for Young Thug, Bryson Tiller, Adidas, Adobe and Vogue Hong Kong. This marks Lara’s first creation for an Asian singer, incorporating sci-fi elements to the concert poster in bringing out the “Evolution” theme.

Signed to Warner Music in 2022, Lo will release his 13th studio album Wu Zhuang Yuan this July. It includes the title track and distinctive songs like Trap Game, Love Pass and the concert theme Don’t Be Late, which are expected to be heard during the show.

Tickets to Show Lo World Tour Evolution 2024 Live in Kuala Lumpur are priced from RM288 to RM828, available starting Aug 3 from 11am onwards.

The concert is organised by Sky Express Creations, with Star Planet as event management and 43 as promoter.