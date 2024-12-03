Marvel is not done with Iman Vellani

AS catastrophic as The Marvels was last year, Iman Vellani’s performance as Kamala Khan formed the bulk of the film’s positive reception and made it seem like the 21-year-old actress carried the entire film on her shoulders.

Iman received the same reception in the Disney+ show Ms Marvel, when she first debuted as Kamala in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The question is now whether Marvel Studios will bring Iman back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), given that she was one of the few bright spots in the studio’s impressive catalogue of failures last year.

During the recent 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Polygon spoke to Iman on whether the people behind the MCU have said anything about her place as Ms Marvel in the future.

“I have been assured,” Iman told the outlet.

“So that feels good, but there was no more assurance than that. They give me breadcrumbs, and I try and make a meal out of it.”

As for where she may go next, The Marvels ended with Iman’s Khan meeting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) with the latter proposing they form a team with other teenage superheroes. The teaser sets up the Young Avengers team.

Another opportunity for Iman to return is when the X-Men are officially introduced, as Kamala is also a mutant. This possibility is much lower due to Marvel Studios retooling their cinematic phases of films and television shows after dismal results in the past three years.