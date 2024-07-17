Hellish descent into atmospheric terror and sensory dread

IN Longlegs, a series of murders rocked communities in Oregon, US from the 60s up to the 90s, with over 30 confirmed victims from several different families. The pattern is always the same: a church-going father kills his wife, his children and then, himself. Normally, these cases would be considered regular murders as no third party is present but at each crime scene, a birthday greeting card is found. Filled with coded occult symbols, the cards are signed with a single name – Longlegs. Believing there may be more to the murders and that Longlegs may be a serial killer, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) tasks its young agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) to lead the case as they believe she has psychic powers or at the very least, some form of extra-sensory perception. Expertly crafted horror The global marketing push to hoist Longlegs as “the scariest movie ever” is quite the exaggeration. It is not even the scariest movie of the year but is certainly a masterclass in horror. Taking cues from the likes of David Lynch (Mulholland Drive) and Stanley Kubrick (The Shining), writer-director Osgood Perkins has somehow crafted a horror film with intricate storytelling, powerful performances and great cinematography to complement the film’s atmosphere of dread and terror. If the aforementioned general plot does not sound similar, Longlegs shares certain DNA strains with The Silence of the Lambs but Perkins takes the film in different, unexpected directions that will make the audience audibly gasp when the revelations begin dropping in the third act.

Sterling performances Forming the second part of the trifecta of terror in the film is Nicholas Cage, whose gonzo acting naturally elevates the film’s dread. After decades of playing a wide range of characters and stretching his acting to the most extreme ends, it only makes sense that Cage is finally playing a character such as Longlegs. Masked by the veil of makeup and prosthetics, the actor is unrecognisable if not for his manic acting, which he tweaks to be as unnerving as possible. Further adopting a sing-song speech mannerism, he comfortably eases into the character. The result for the viewer is abject terror as Longlegs looks like something wearing a human as its skin. As a kind of spiritual extension to her role in It Follows, Monroe plays Harker as a quiet, brooding FBI agent. For most of the film, Monroe’s Harker is disconnected or dissociative, completely removed from those around her and laser-focused on her job as she seems to harbour some unknown trauma involving her childhood and her mother. When Cage’s Longlegs and Monroe’s Harker finally come face-to-face in the film’s strongest scene that is greatly inspired by The Silence of the Lambs, the payout is excellent. Cage flexes his acting while the story becomes more layered as the FBI investigation makes a hard pivot and in turn, feeds into the complexity of Harker’s past.