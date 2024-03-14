Melting moments

Nine dishes that celebrate the magic of butter

BUTTER, with its rich flavour and creamy texture, adds a touch of indulgence to Malaysian cuisine. From savoury curries to sweet treats, butter enhances the taste and texture of dishes, creating unforgettable culinary experiences. Read on as we explore nine buttered Malaysian dishes that showcase the magic of butter. Roti canai with butter Originating from India, roti canai is a beloved Malaysian staple. Flaky and buttery, this flatbread is made by stretching and flipping dough until thin, then grilling it to perfection. Served with a generous dollop of butter and dhal or curry sauce for dipping, roti canai is a delightful way to start your day.

Buttered roti bakar Roti bakar, meaning “grilled bread” in Malay, is a classic snack enjoyed for breakfast or tea time. Slices of fluffy Benggali bread are slathered with butter and kaya, a sweet coconut and egg jam, then toasted over a charcoal grill until golden and crispy. The combination of warm, buttery bread with sweet and creamy kaya is simply irresistible, making buttered roti bakar a beloved treat among individuals of all ages.

Garlic butter rice A simple yet delicious side dish, butter rice is a staple in Malaysian cuisine. Fragrant jasmine rice is cooked with butter, garlic and a pinch of salt until fluffy and flavourful. The butter adds a rich and creamy texture to the rice, making it the perfect accompaniment to a wide range of Malaysian dishes, from spicy curries to grilled meats and seafood.

Butter prawns A seafood delight, butter prawns are a must-try dish. Fresh prawns are coated in a fragrant butter sauce infused with garlic, curry leaves and chilli, creating a symphony of flavours. The buttery richness perfectly complements the sweetness of the prawns, making it a dish that is both comforting and satisfying.

Buttered corn on the cob A popular street food snack, buttered corn on the cob is a simple yet delicious treat enjoyed throughout the world. Sweet corn is boiled until tender, then slathered with melted butter and sprinkled with salt and chilli powder for an extra kick of flavour. It is the perfect combination of sweet, savoury and spicy, making it a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Butter cake Indulge your sweet tooth with a slice of butter cake, a moist and buttery confection that is perfect for any occasion. Made with simple ingredients like butter, sugar, flour and eggs, this cake is rich in flavour and incredibly satisfying. Enjoy it on its own or with a cup of tea for a delightful afternoon treat.

Buttered prawn noodles A comforting bowl of buttered prawn noodles is a local favourite, especially during rainy days. Fresh egg noodles are stir-fried with succulent prawns, vegetables and a generous amount of butter, creating a dish that is hearty and full of flavour. Topped with crispy fried shallots and spring onions, it is a bowl of comfort that is sure to warm your soul.

Butter murtabak A savoury pancake filled with a delectable mixture of minced meat, onions and spices, butter murtabak is a popular street food snack. The pancake is cooked until golden and crispy, then generously brushed with melted butter for an extra layer of richness. Served with a side of tangy pickles or curry sauce, it is a satisfying dish that’s perfect for any time of day.