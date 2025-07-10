PSG crush Real Madrid 4-0 to reach Club World Cup final

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN delivered a masterclass performance to thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in the Club World Cup semi-finals, securing a spot in the final against Chelsea.

Fabian Ruiz netted twice, while Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos added to the scoreline in a one-sided encounter at MetLife Stadium.

The match marked a reunion with Kylian Mbappe, who struggled to make an impact against his former club.

PSG’s dominance was evident from the start, with Ruiz and Dembele scoring within the first nine minutes.

The Spanish midfielder added another before halftime, while Ramos sealed the victory late in the game.

Luis Enrique praised his team’s performance, calling it a “special moment” for the club. He acknowledged Chelsea as a tough opponent but expressed confidence in PSG’s ability to make history.

Real Madrid, under new coach Xabi Alonso, were outclassed in every department. Alonso admitted his team was “not good enough” and highlighted areas needing improvement.

The absence of key defenders further weakened Madrid’s backline, while Mbappe’s return failed to inspire a comeback.

PSG’s fluid attacking play contrasted sharply with Madrid’s disjointed efforts. Thibaut Courtois made early saves but was powerless to stop the relentless pressure.

Dembele, returning from injury, showcased his Ballon d’Or credentials with a goal and assist.

The defeat is a setback for Real Madrid, who aimed to add the revamped Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet.

PSG, meanwhile, continue their quest for an unprecedented treble after winning Ligue 1 and the Champions League. - AFP