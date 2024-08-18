KWAI Chai Hong’s latest Mid-Autumn art installation, themed the “Drama Queen”, is bringing the grandeur and beauty of Chinese opera to life.

Dating back to the Three Kingdoms period (AD 220–265), Chinese opera is one of the oldest and most complex dramatic art forms in the world as it incorporates a rich and dramatic tapestry of music, dance, martial arts, acrobatics and literary arts in its performances. Despite its abundantly rich heritage, Chinese opera is now tragically fading out in Malaysia, facing challenges from modernisation and dwindling interest among the young audience.

Kwai Chai Hong is hoping to halt the extinction of this intricate art form by rekindling an interest in this century-old entertainment staple.

During the heydays of Malaysian Chinese opera in the 1950s-1980s, there were about 180 active troupes. In 2022, there were less than 10 remaining Chinese opera troupes in Malaysia, and this number continues to dwindle as years go by.

“Chinese opera is one of the treasures of our collective cultural heritage. Through Drama Queen, we have put a step forward to create curiosity among our audience and we hope everyone will do the same by joining our #LongLiveChineseOpera movement, raising awareness and participating in this intricate art form,” said Bai Chuan Management managing partner Zeen Chang.

The Drama Queen art installation is a collaborative effort with local artist Tan Sher Lynn, who is Fabu creative technologist, supported by Budget 2024 and facilitated by Think City and the Ministry of Finance as part of the Kreatif KL Festival, which extends beyond the preservation of cultural heritage and art, but also making it appeal to younger generations.

Revitalising heritage with modern flair

Chang said the Drama Queen theme draws inspiration from the historical art form of Chinese opera, which has enthralled audiences for centuries, with an added touch of Kwai Chai Hong’s DNA.

Tan’s creation lets visitors explore a phygital experience, a blend of physical and digital art showcasing Chinese opera’s aesthetics through the lens of new media, creating an interactive environment for visitors to experience and reflect on this cultural gem in the present day.

Crossing over the Red Bridge, visitors are welcomed by illuminated Flower Faces leading to a modern minimalist tunnel structure inspired by a Chinese opera doyenne’s headdress. This showcase formed by three layers of illuminated metallic arch woven together with red threads invites visitors to get In the Mind of a Doyenne as they are encircled with a ring of shiny gems, mysterious mist and flashing lights. Visitors can even create their own shadow play as their silhouettes are cast on the inner mesh layer and become part of the art piece.

Moving on, Tan’s masterpiece for the Drama Queen installation, the Dancing Sleeves, exemplifies the grace and elegance of Chinese opera through hand movements and gestures while performing in their full costume regalia of the extended sleeves. This beautiful and symbolic part of the art installation represents the fluidity and emotional depth of the performance.

“It references the movement of water sleeves in Chinese opera in which fluid movements are not only evocative of water and wind, but also a poetic and ethereal form of expression. The abstract visuals on the long flowing ‘sleeves’ are enhanced by the additional augmented reality (AR) creation representing the five main roles of Chinese opera: Sheng (male), Dan (female), Jing (painted face), Mo (older men), Chou (clown),” said Tan. A juxtaposition of ancient art in the modern world.

Preserving cultural heritage, bringing murals to life with AR

Often misunderstood as something related to religious practices, Chinese opera is an art form that offers a more profound connection to Chinese culture than anything else, especially within the diaspora community in downtown KL.

Part of celebrating heritage and culture is being able to blend the old and the new, art forms and digital innovation. Additionally, visitors will get to see signature Kwai Chai Hong murals coming to life this Mid Autumn as Kwai Chai Hong is also one of the participating locations for the Augmented Reality Festival Kuala Lumpur 2024.

Kwai Chai Hong’s captivating murals will come alive in a vibrant partnership with AR Fest Kuala Lumpur. The selected artworks, including Little Girl Peering Out of the Window, Cabaret Girl by the Window, The Couple Wall and Er Hu Uncle, will spring to life with vibrant AR, transforming the street murals into engaging experiences. These immersive showcases are part of Malaysia’s very first AR festival, running from Aug 30 – Nov 30, featuring AR artworks and installations throughout Kuala Lumpur.

The Drama Queen installation will be available until Sept 22. Additionally, Kwai Chai Hong is presenting one of the last remaining Cantonese Chinese opera troupes Kam Sin Kiew Art Crew, led by doyenne Kam Sin Kiew to perform the scene Fragrant Sacrifice from the epic Chinese opera Princess Flower on Aug 24 and 31.