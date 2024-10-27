Mikah shares spirited new single ‘Chasing Paradise’

JAPANESE-AMERICAN singer-songwriter and fashion icon Mikah (Mika Hashizume) has released his new song Chasing Paradise.

A vibrant, up-tempo pop track with a catchy chorus, this release further builds on his momentum as a rising pop sensation.

Written from Mikah’s perspective as a native of Hawaii, it explores the gap between idealised fantasies and the realities of life, capturing the tension between striving for the perfect paradise and embracing the reality of life’s imperfections.

Chasing Paradise was born out of an exciting collaboration with some of music industry’s finest hitmakers. In addition to Will Jay, who previously worked with Mikah on his hit single So I Don’t Forget, the track also features contributions from renowned producers and songwriters Wesley Singerman and Taylor Dexter, whose credits include working with artistes such as Joji (on Die for You – one of Mikah’s favourites), Keshi and Jon Batiste.

“This song is about life, comparing the life I imagined as a child with the life I have today and reflecting on the path I have taken so far in my own life. Being from Hawaii, I am often thought of as having grown up in paradise, and I am not wrong, but even in a paradise like Hawaii, it rains. And even when you are happy that you have succeeded and have paradise, you are still chasing after the next paradise. This song deals with such a big theme. It seems to suggest my own future,” said Mikah.

At its core, Chasing Paradise is a reflection on the realities of pursuing life’s ideals and the importance of enjoying the present amidst that pursuit. The song delivers a poignant message about not losing oneself in the pursuit of the “perfect paradise”. With its pop-forward melody, the track expresses the internal conflict between ideals and reality, striking an emotional chord with listeners and inviting them to reflect on their own journeys.

While Chasing Paradise brings a brighter, more upbeat energy compared to his previous release, Maybe It’s Me showcases Mikah’s musical diversity, blending infectious pop hooks with emotionally layered storytelling. With its festival-ready rhythm and uplifting chorus, Chasing Paradise is poised to become the feel-good anthem for large crowds at music festivals and live shows, setting the tone for his appeal on the global stage.

Mikah has won the hearts of fans across Asia as he continues to evolve as both an artiste and a global figure. His second EP Pretty Lies, is set to drop Nov 22 and is primed to resonate with audiences worldwide.