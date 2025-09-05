THERE may just be a Miley Cyrus renaissance awakening as the starlet has dropped her new song More to Lose today, offering an intimate glimpse into the emotional landscape of her upcoming album Something Beautiful, slated for release end on May 30.

Cyrus’s new music was previewed by the lucky audience who attended the exclusive pre-Met Gala event hosted by Casa Cipriani in New York City, US.

The song comes after her single End of the World that she dropped earlier last month, with an accompanying music video – in which, she is seen donning a custom Mugler by designer Casey Cadwallader.

The 33-year-old, who has had back-to-back success after dropping her album Endless Summer Vacation in 2023 and winning her first Grammy for Flowers, the upcoming album invites anticipation and perhaps, a Miley Cyrus revolution.

Known for her strong, alto vocals and provocative style, the singer has always been the centre of conversation ever since Cyrus shed her Disney, good girl image with Can’t Be Tamed.

With the release of Bangerz, the singer made her grand entry into the pop arena, rivalling peers such as Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber.

While she may be known for being the rebellious Disney kid that turned bad, her poignant song Used to be Young, which was a love letter to herself and the people who once dismissed the artiste as a troubled star, reminded the fraternity and music fans of her raw talent for music. Love her or hate her, Cyrus is arguably one of the best vocalist and artiste to have emerged from the showy hills of Hollywood.

More to Lose is available on all streaming platform.