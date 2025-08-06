16 Indonesians deported after illegal entry attempt

PUTRAJAYA: Sixteen Indonesian nationals were ordered to return to their home country immediately after their attempt to enter Malaysia illegally via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 was thwarted yesterday.

The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), in a statement today, said that the group, consisting of men and women aged between 30 and 57, arrived from Surabaya, Indonesia, with their final flight destination being Hat Yai, Thailand.

“Upon interrogation and further verification through the MyIMMs system, it was found that 15 individuals were blacklisted for previous offences involving overstaying their permitted duration, while one failed to present valid identification documents,” the statement read.

AKPS investigations also revealed their modus operandi involved using agents or ‘tekong’ services to travel to Hat Yai via transit in Malaysia, before attempting to re-enter the country through rat routes along the northern border to evade authorities.

As a result, all 16 individuals were issued with Not to Land (NTL) notices, it said.

On another development, AKPS said that the KLIA2 Monitoring Team had identified an enforcement officer allegedly involved in counter setting by granting entry stamps to an Indian national without meeting the proper entry requirements.

“The officer has been referred to the Integrity Unit for further investigation,” the statement added. - Bernama