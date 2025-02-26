Modern love

DIRECTOR Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi returns with Kadhalikka Neramillai, a contemporary romantic dramedy that explores love, personal choices and fate in a refreshingly modern way. With a solid cast led by Nithya Menen, Ravi Mohan, Vinay Rai And Yogi Babu, the film manages to be a breezy watch, blending humour and emotions effectively. It presents an engaging narrative that feels relevant to today’s generation.

Shriya (Nithya Menen), an independent architect in Chennai, decides to become a mother through in vitro fertilisation after a heartbreak. Unbeknownst to her, the sperm donor is Siddharth (Ravi Mohan), a Bengaluru-based structural engineer. Fate brings them together in unexpected ways, leading to comedic and heartfelt moments. As their paths collide, the story explores whether love and connection can be built under such unusual circumstances.

Performances

Nithya Menen once again proves why she is one of the most effortless actors in the industry. She brings a natural charm to Shriya, making her a relatable and endearing character. Whether it is delivering witty one-liners or portraying moments of deep vulnerability, Nithya shines in every scene. Her chemistry with Ravi is warm and believable, building up the film’s romantic moments.

Ravi Mohan, after a streak of underwhelming films, finally finds his footing in Kadhalikka Neramillai. He is definitely not the scene-stealer in the film, but he delivers a grounded performance that suits his role well. His comedic timing, especially in the initial interactions with Nithya’s character, adds to the film’s lighthearted tone. However, in some emotional sequences, his performance feels a little restrained, making certain key moments less impactful than they could have been.

Vinay Rai is a refreshing presence in the film. His role as a positive, mature character adds depth to the narrative. Vinay’s role is written with dignity and warmth, making him a standout as a good friend and boyfriend. Yogi Babu, as always, delivers on the comic front. His impeccable timing and natural delivery ensure that the humour never feels forced. His interactions with both the leads add lightheartedness to the story, making the film more entertaining.