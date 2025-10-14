Monstrous stumble

Second season of Kaiju No. 8 thrills visually but struggles with pacing, payoff

The cost of transforming into a kaiju begins to show its effects on Kafka. – PICS BY PRODUCTION I.G.

After a good first season, Kaiju No. 8 returns not with an all-out roar, but one that ends with a slight whimper. It certainly does not help that the second season comes at the backend of a blitzkrieg of other high-quality anime films and TV shows, making comparisons inevitable. Following the explosive season one’s finale, Kafka Hibino (Masaya Fukunishi) has been inducted by the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defence Force (JAKDF) beyond being a standard officer and is now recognised as one of the organisation’s biggest assets due to his ability to turn into a kaiju. Due to the growing threat of kaijus becoming more powerful with each invasive wave, the JAKDF begins to train Kafka and its other new officers such as Reno Ichikawa (Wataru Katoh) and Kikoru Shinomiya (Fairouz Ai).

As the JAKDF goes about preparing its soldiers, the show’s primary villain Kaiju No. 9 (Hiroyuki Yoshino) kicks its plan of conquering Japan and then creating a world for monsters into action, beginning with striking at Kafka and the strongest members of the JAKDF by creating kaijus that counter the strengths of each officer. Though the animation and action remains stellar, especially with the introduction of new main characters and kaiju-killing equipment, Kaiju No. 8’s second season does not quite have the steam that its predecessor had. While this season addresses a complaint from the first season involving the core side characters not receiving development or screen time, this time around, they get their moments to shine but everything flies by quickly with very little breathing room in 11 episodes.