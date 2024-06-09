Moonlight Odyssey at Sunway Velocity Mall

Revel in splendour of mid-autumn

The Main Atrium is transformed into an ancient Chinese garden for Mid-Autumn celebrations.

THIS Mid-Autumn Festival, Sunway Velocity Mall invites guests on a journey to the home of Chang Er, the Moon Goddess, where the serenity of ancient Chinese tradition meets the vibrant energy of modern design. This creation offers guests an immersive experience that transcends time and space. At the Main Atrium, ground floor until Sept 17, step into a world where ancient traditions and modern design come together. The centrepiece of this setting is a 30-feet structure that symbolises the moon and the heavens above. Designed to evoke the petals of a lotus flower, the centrepiece reaches toward the sky, embodying the elegance of Chang Er. The surrounding landscape is a tranquil oasis, filled with elements that reflect the beauty of an ancient Chinese garden. The pathways are lined with blossom trees and lanterns, creating a whimsical atmosphere that invites guests to pause and reflect. As they walk through this serene environment, they will encounter lotus pond with its ripples and the traditional Chinese screens that depict scenes from ancient legends. The magic of this setup lies in its ability to transport guests to a world where the myths of the past come to life. As guests explore the heavenly home of Chang Er, looking up at the beautiful hoist, they can imagine her descending from the heavens, her robes billowing in the breeze, as she graces this spot with her presence. “May this festival not only bring us closer together but also inspire us to continue fostering harmony and understanding within our diverse community. Let the glow of the moon illuminate our paths toward a brighter future, filled with success and happiness for all,” said Sunway Velocity Mall senior general manager Phang Sau Lian.

Mooncakes galore With over 35 mooncake vendors, the mall is offering one of the largest selections of mooncakes in KL South. From traditional flavours to modern twists, there is a mooncake for every palate. Choose from Duria, First Class Durian, Baker’s Cottage, Joymom’s, HongKong Bay, Tong Ah, Casahana, Oversea, Yuan Teochew Mooncake, Mizicor, Jynns, Yong Sheng and TK Bakery, or options from Chateraise, Dragon-i, Grand Imperial, Canton Kitchen, Purple Cane, Eu Yan Sang, Jynns, Oloiya, Bread Story, Bread History and HWC Coffee. While the adults are relishing in the celebrations, children can celebrate under the lantern’s glow with assorted animals LED lit lanterns from Fine Star Lantern.

Shop and dine Shop at Parkson, Uniqlo, Charles & Keith, Hush Puppies, Lacoste, Braun Buffel, Marks & Spencer, Timberland and Vans. Timepiece outlets such as G-Shock, Solar Time, Style Watch and jewellery collections from Poh Kong, Tomei, SK Jewellery, Swarovski and Lazo Diamond offer many choices for gifting. After an eventful day of shopping, gather for a reunion feast at restaurants that offer local and western cuisines, Japanese, Vietnamese or Korean cuisines, such as Dragon-i, An Viet, Canton Kitchen, Rakuzen, Chili’s Grill & Bar, Day One Day One Noodles and Grand Imperial Restaurant. Satisfy those dessert cravings at Teazzi, Koi The, LiHO Tea, Taning, Chateraise and Tim Hortons.

Moonlit redemptions Spend a minimum of RM600 (RM500 for UOB Cardmembers) in a maximum of three receipts to redeem the Gold Pendant Spoon Set – a luxurious collection of intricately designed spoons, each adorned with a Mid-Autumn element pendant. Guests also get to redeem a Vintage Tea Set and Purple Cane Tea Gift Set upon spending RM1,800 (RM1,700 for UOB Cardholders) in a maximum of four receipts. This pairing is suitable for creating a timeless tea experience or as a thoughtful gift. All redemptions can be made on the ground floor, Peel Entrance. Moonlit activities Participate in Moonlit weekend activities for kids, such as DIY Fan Painting Workshop, Jellyfish Lantern Making Workshop, Mooncake Bubble Bar Workshop, Rabbit Lantern Making Workshop and Snowskin Mooncake Making Workshop. Immerse in the festivities with the traditional performances of Chinese orchestra performance, 24 season drums, Yamaha performance and cultural dance performance. Catch the Moonlit weekend activities at the ground floor, Main Atrium where Chang Er lives.