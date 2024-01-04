FOLLOWING its unprecedented success with the release of Baldur’s Gate 3 last year, publisher and developer Larian Studios will be walking away from the franchise and Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) as a whole.

As of March, the game has sold over 10 million copies, along with winning numerous industry awards last year. Released over 20 years ago, the first two Baldur’s Gate games were for a niche audience, but Baldur’s Gate 3 has propelled the intellectual property (IP) into global repute.

Despite the IP’s popularity, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke explained that the IP would be handed back to Wizards of the Coast as the studio moves on to other projects.

“Baldur’s Gate 3 will always have a heart — a warm spot in our hearts. We will forever be proud of it, but we are not going to continue it. We are not going to make [new expansions or Baldur’s Gate 4, which everybody is expecting us to do. We are going to move on, away from D&D, and start making a new thing,” he said during a talk at the recent Game Developers Conference.