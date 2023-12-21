Multifaceted talent

Cheah bridging cultures and unveiling news through TikTok translation content

IN the ever-evolving landscape of modern media, some individuals possess the unique ability to traverse different realms of entertainment, leaving an indelible mark on each and every platform they are involved in. Meet JC Cheah, who stands at the forefront of this inspiring multifaceted journey, where his roles are as an event emcee, radio DJ on Ai FM, a Malaysian Mandarin-language radio station and a TikTok content creator. His charismatic presence and dynamic energy have earned him widespread acclaim. However, it is his venture into the TikTok realm that has ignited a fresh surge of creativity and audience engagement. Embarking on a creative initiative, Cheah (@jcjingcheng) is bringing local Chinese newspaper content to a broader audience by translating the main cover page into Bahasa Melayu.

The end result is a seamless blend of linguistic bridging and storytelling that appeals to viewers on the popular social media platform. theSun catches up with Cheah to unravel the inspiration behind his diverse pursuits, the challenges he has faced and the triumphs that have defined his journey. How did you start reading and translating Chinese newspapers to Bahasa Melayu on TikTok? Around a year ago, I started a TikTok series where I read and discussed newspaper content in Malay and English for Malaysian audiences. Initially done on weekdays, the videos gained unexpected traction, especially among the Malays and some Chinese viewers. The positive response surpassed mere likes, with fans actively encouraging more content. The surprise came not just from gaining followers but also from the unexpected praise for my Malay-speaking skills. The series addresses a gap in the market, where content bridging different language perspectives on news is appreciated by a diverse Malaysian audience on TikTok. What inspired you? At my current position with Ai FM, our daily breakfast show takes a unique approach by not following the conventional path of traditional news reporting. Instead, we curate content from a variety of newspapers, encompassing Chinese, Malay, English and occasionally Tamil papers. However, we focus on reading only the titles or mid-titles due to thematic similarities, like the widespread coverage of common topics such as cabinet reshuffles. This method serves a purpose beyond just presenting the news — it allows us to demonstrate to our Chinese Mandarin audience how various papers, like Tamil publications, approach the same news differently. For instance, during a Cabinet reshuffle, Tamil papers might spotlight aspects like the absence of Indian ministers. The overarching goal is to emphasise the diverse topics and perspectives each paper brings to the same news. This realisation inspired me to dive into TikTok. Recognising the need to share these insights and showcase the richness of news coverage, I decided to create content tailored specifically for Malay readers, aligning with TikTok’s primary audience in Malaysia.

How do you strike a balance with the workload? In creating TikTok and social media content, my approach revolves around simplicity to ensure daily commitment. Operating solo without a team, I focus on minimising complexity as I cannot afford to spend two or three hours daily on content creation. For instance, I read the news, spend 20 to 30 minutes scripting Chinese content, and use headphones, a prompter and simple editing tools. This streamlined process allows me to manage time efficiently. With the ease of modern editing software, content creation becomes swift. I implement this approach on both Chinese TikTok and my station’s social media, producing content in Chinese and Malay. By reading Malay papers, I adeptly prepare scripts in both languages, expediting and simplifying the overall process. What challenges do you face when translating complex news articles? The challenges primarily revolve around the commitment required for daily content creation, a common struggle for social media creators. Ensuring consistent daily output amid a busy schedule can be extremely demanding. Another hurdle is translating Chinese content to Malay, especially when there is no existing Malay version, particularly in topics like Chinese education or China-Malaysia policies. Unlike government-related content, which often has Malay translations available online, specific topics require plenty of personal translation efforts. It is akin to translating Muslim content into Chinese, where terms may not have direct equivalents. While the task itself does not consume much time, the commitment to daily posting becomes challenging, especially on days when outside the office or the station. Managing multiple social media platforms adds complexity, with different platforms requiring varied content types — some necessitating written content, others not. Despite these challenges, the process is relatively low-cost and time-efficient, but managing content across various platforms can prove to be challenging.