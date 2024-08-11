Muslim-friendly Taiwan cuisines

Experience blend of diverse flavours, inclusive hospitality

TAIWAN is a dynamic destination celebrated for its rich culinary scene, offering diverse dining experiences thoughtfully tailored for Muslim travellers. Embracing inclusivity, the island has a variety of halal-certified and vegetarian-friendly restaurants, blending both local and international flavours. From the bustling streets of Taipei to the tranquil countryside of Miaoli, Muslim visitors can savour authentic dishes alongside prayer facilities. This trip by theSun spotlights seven exceptional dining spots across Taiwan, each offering unique flavours and experiences that contribute to an unforgettable culinary adventure.

Moiz Ali Restaurant: Authentic Pakistani-Indian flavours in Keelung Moiz Ali Restaurant, situated just 850 metres from Keelung Station, is a culinary gem offering authentic Pakistani and Indian flavours, a comforting choice for Muslim travellers seeking a taste of home. As the first halal-certified eatery in Keelung City, it provides a welcoming atmosphere with a clean, comfortable setting and attentive service from the owner, who speaks both Malay and English. Diners appreciate the unique Middle Eastern-style curries, crafted with a blend of spices that transports them to the heart of Pakistan and India. With generous portions and spotless facilities, Moiz Ali Restaurant is an essential stop for those exploring Keelung, allowing them to enjoy a taste of familiarity within a foreign land.

Yunus Halal Restaurant: Taste of Thailand in Taipei Yunus Halal Restaurant, located on Beining Road in Taipei’s Songshan District, brings authentic Thai flavours to Muslim travellers in a welcoming, minimalist space. Certified halal by the Chinese Muslim Association, Yunus Halal offers a menu brimming with Thai classics, including tom yum, Thai basil beef and fried crab with curry. The seafood tom yum soup, known for its balance of spicy, sour and savoury notes, is particularly popular, featuring generous servings of prawns, fish and vegetables. Additionally, Yunus Halal accommodates guests with a designated prayer room, ensuring a convenient dining experience for Muslim diners. Situated near Taipei Arena, the restaurant’s friendly service and variety of dishes make it a memorable destination for those seeking halal-certified Thai cuisine in Taiwan. Zhuo Ye Cottage: Vegetarian haven in Miaoli county For those seeking vegetarian options, Zhuo Ye Cottage in Miaoli County offers a unique experience rooted in sustainability and local flavours. This charming restaurant, nestled in a serene forest, adheres to a sustainable, eco-friendly philosophy, emphasising seasonal, locally sourced ingredients in its Hakka vegetarian dishes. Diners are treated to a scenic environment, with rustic wooden dining areas overlooking a tranquil duck pond, creating a relaxing nature retreat. Zhuo Ye’s signature hot pot, packed with fresh vegetables, offers a comforting warmth, especially during the cooler months. The big windows in each dining area allow visitors to soak in the surrounding beauty while enjoying their meal. Open to guests and the public, Zhuo Ye Cottage’s commitment to environmental preservation and mindful dining resonates with eco-conscious diners, providing a unique culinary escape for Muslim travellers and vegetarians alike.

Flying Cow Ranch: Family-friendly dining with fresh ingredients Flying Cow Ranch offers a family-friendly dining experience that emphasises fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Known for its nature-inspired dishes, the restaurant showcases the best of Taiwan’s produce, including leafy greens and herbs harvested directly from nearby organic farms.

Popular choices such as milk hotpot and tube rice pudding with unagi demonstrate the restaurant’s dedication to fresh flavours. Certified as a Muslim-friendly restaurant by the Chinese Muslim Association, Flying Cow Ranch provides peace of mind for Muslim travellers, ensuring a wholesome, enjoyable meal in a natural, relaxed setting. West Lake Resortopia: Scenic lunch with Chinese flavours Located in the scenic setting of West Lake, West Lake Resortopia offers a variety of Chinese dishes paired with stunning views of Taiwan’s green lake. Diners can enjoy meals at Pine Garden Hall, where the peaceful view of the lake and lush greenery enhances the experience. With a menu of traditional Chinese table dishes that highlight seasonal ingredients, West Lake Resortopia has been certified as Muslim-friendly by the Chinese Muslim Association, giving Muslim travellers confidence while dining. Its vegetarian options, combined with the scenic ambiance, make it a welcoming stop for a peaceful culinary escape. Mouna Restaurant: Fusion of Moroccan, Indian and Arabian cuisine In Taipei’s Zhongzheng District, Mouna Restaurant introduces diners to a fusion of Moroccan, Indian and Arabian flavours, all certified halal. With a diverse menu that includes North Indian classics and Middle Eastern favourites like hummus and tajine, Mouna offers a unique culinary experience. The chef, trained in Dubai, carefully crafts each dish, bringing out the authentic taste of each region’s spices and ingredients. The restaurant’s spotless, well-ventilated bathrooms and friendly, English-speaking staff further enhance the dining experience, ensuring comfort for visitors. Mouna’s convenient location, coupled with its commitment to halal standards, makes it a top choice for Muslim diners in Taipei who seek an exciting fusion of flavours. Chang’s Halal Beef Noodle: Taiwanese classic for Muslim diners Chang’s Halal Beef Noodle, located near the busy Ximending Walking Street, specialises in halal Taiwanese beef noodles, dumplings and green onion pancakes, making it a unique halal option for Muslim visitors looking to savour Taiwan’s iconic dish. Operated by a Taiwanese-Muslim family, Chang’s Halal Beef Noodle is known for its cosy atmosphere, trilingual staff fluent in English, Chinese and Japanese and accessible amenities such as wheelchair access and free Wi-Fi. The restaurant’s beef noodles are a crowd favourite, featuring tender beef and a flavourful broth that embodies the richness of Taiwanese cuisine. With a prime location close to Taipei’s main attractions and an emphasis on halal standards, Chang’s Halal Beef Noodle offers an affordable and memorable experience for those eager to sample authentic Taiwanese flavours in a comfortable, language-friendly setting.