Load shedding to impact 600,000 Sabah and Labuan households

KOTA KINABALU: Over 600,000 households in Sabah and Labuan will experience rotational power disruptions from August 1 to 7 due to scheduled maintenance at the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal in Kimanis, Papar.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) confirmed the load shedding operations, attributing the outages to gas supply cuts affecting two major power plants.

SESB chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar stated that Petronas’ maintenance work would impact more than 200,000 domestic user accounts.

“Each area will face one to two-hour outages during peak hours from 10 am to 10 pm,“ he said. The Kimanis and SPRE power plants, both reliant on gas supply, will lose 195 megawatts of capacity, straining the Sabah grid.

Initially, no disruptions were anticipated during early discussions with Petronas and the Sabah Energy Commission. However, Yaakob noted that recent assessments revealed the plants could not switch to alternative fuels. Residents are advised to check SESB’s Facebook page and mobile app for outage schedules. - Bernama