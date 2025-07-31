Malaysia to host 2027 SEA Games, boosting global image – PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The opportunity to host the 2027 SEA Games will be leveraged to elevate Malaysia’s global standing, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today. Speaking during the tabling of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) in Parliament, Anwar emphasised the event’s role in showcasing the nation’s capabilities.

“Besides the 2027 SEA Games, Malaysia will host several other international sporting events in the next five years,“ he said. “This opportunity will strengthen Malaysia’s image internationally and serve as a platform to foster unity among Malaysians.”

The 2027 SEA Games will be held across multiple states, including Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak, Penang, and Johor. Malaysia has a strong history as a host, having previously organised the biennial event in 1965, 1971, 1977, 1989, 2001, and 2017.

The 13MP, themed ‘Redesigning Development’, outlines Malaysia’s strategic roadmap from 2026 to 2030, with sports playing a key role in national progress. - Bernama