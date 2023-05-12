Nas-T to play Keluang Man

The actor will bring animation character to live

THE official announcement that action star Nas-T will play the lead role in Keluang Man puts an end to the speculation about who will play the legendary Malaysian superhero. Nas Muammar Zar, also known as Nas-T, took the stage and revealed his Keluang Man mask at the character announcement ceremony at The Bee, Publika, in Kuala Lumpur recently. He is set to join the main cast, which includes Remy Ishak, Anwaar Beg Moghal and Datuk Rosyam Nor. The Head of Astro Shaw and Malay Business, Nusantara Raja Jastina Raja Arshad, shared that “After a comprehensive session of casting and auditions, Astro Shaw was unanimous in selecting Nas-T because of his unparalleled devotion and dedication to fulfilling the requirements for the character.

“We believe that Nas-T will be able to add his own special touch to bringing this fan-favourite animation character to life,” she added. The film will be helmed by Anwari Ashraf, acclaimed for co-creating the Polis Evo trilogy and directing the popular series Projek: High Council and Projek: Anchor SPM. Anwari wrote the script for the Astro Shaw-produced film. The storyline of Keluang Man revolves around a psychiatric patient who transforms into a masked superhero vigilante. Since its debut in the late 1990s, it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon in Malaysia. According to Google Trends data, the movie has consistently garnered searches since 2004, indicating its ongoing relevance today. #KeluangMan has amassed over 20 million views on the social media platform TikTok and related content on YouTube has received eight million views. Fans have contributed significantly to the accumulation of Keluang Man fan art.